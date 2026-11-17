

The firm said opportunities across aerial drones and maritime systems have shifted into 2027 rather than disappeared.

H.C. Wainwright also lowered its target to $10 from $20 and maintained a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. Red Cat withdrew its FY 2026 revenue forecast, citing delays in defense contract awards and funding uncertainty.

Shares of Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) plunged nearly 30% on Tuesday after the drone maker withdrew its 2026 revenue forecast, although Needham remains optimistic about strong growth in 2027, citing its large pipeline of potential contracts.

RCAT shares are tracking their worst session since June 2021 and are currently trading at their lowest levels since September 2024.

Needham, HC Wainwright Maintain 'Buy' Rating

Needham is bullish about Red Cat's prospects in 2027, citing its large pipeline of opportunities and proposed acquisition of Austrian engine maker Steyr Motors, according to Investing.

The brokerage said opportunities across aerial drones and maritime systems have shifted into 2027 rather than disappeared, but said investors could remain cautious until potential orders translate into revenue.

Needham cut the stock's price target sharply to $5 from $15, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. This represents an 88% upside potential from current levels.

H.C. Wainwright also lowered its target to $10 from $20 and maintained a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The firm cited the withdrawal of guidance after Red Cat missed an expected revenue opportunity in the Pentagon's Drone Dominance competition.

Six of the seven analysts covering the stock have a 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy' rating on the stock, while one has a 'Hold' rating, according to Koyfin. The stock has a 12-month consensus price target of $15.57.

Red Cat Withdraws FY2026 Outlook

Red Cat reported a 22% jump in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $11.77 million, but significantly below Wall Street's nearly $40.7 million estimate, according to Fiscal. Its adjusted loss of $0.26 per share also missed consensus estimates of a $0.21 per-share loss.

CFO Christian Morrison said Q3 revenue fell short of expectations, partly because the company failed to secure anticipated orders after its FANG FPV drone was not selected as a finalist in the Pentagon's Drone Dominance II competition.

“Our third-quarter revenue expectations included anticipated deliveries associated with this opportunity, which did not materialize and partially contributed to revenue falling below our expectations,” he said.

Morrison said the company was disappointed by the outcome but maintained that its ongoing investments would support long-term growth.

Red Cat also withdrew its full-year 2026 revenue forecast, citing delays in defense contract awards, funding uncertainty, and setbacks in programs such as Drone Dominance II.

Potential Pipeline In Focus

In a call with analysts after the Q3 results, CEO Jeffrey Thompson said Red Cat's Blue Ops division has a pipeline of potential contracts worth around $2.3 billion, including $365 million in the U.S. and $2 billion in the Indo-Pacific region.

The company's aerial drone division has a pipeline of potential contracts worth roughly $440 million, primarily in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Steyr Motors has a backlog of €300 million ($330 million), which could add to Red Cat's topline.

RCAT Bulls Eye $10 By Q3 2027

Retail sentiment surrounding RCAT on Stocktwits flipped to 'extremely bearish' from 'bearish' over the past 24 hours, amid an 816% surge in message volumes.

One user expects the stock to climb to $10 by Q3 2027.

View this Stocktwits post

RCAT shares have crashed around 68% so far in 2026.

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