

Eisman said price cuts by Anthropic and OpenAI, along with the end of“token maxing,” could put pressure on their revenue in the fourth quarter.

He identified potential restrictions on AI data center construction as the biggest swing factor. According to him, a full moratorium could push the U.S. into recession while a more limited slowdown could benefit hyperscalers.

Investor Steve Eisman on Tuesday said Anthropic's (ANT) IPO is“not important anymore,” stating that limits on AI data center construction and pressure on AI revenue matter more than where the stock prices.

“I think the Anthropic IPO is not important anymore. It's just not,” Eisman said in an interview with CNBC. Anthropic is offering 825 million shares at $70 to $78, with trading due to start Thursday on Nasdaq.

The offering could raise up to $90.4 billion with a $26 billion private placement. Orders are close to seven times the shares on offer, according to Bloomberg. The company's revised IPO filing on Tuesday showed Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and Amazon (AMZN) could up end owning a quarter of the Claude maker.

According to CNBC's David Faber, Anthropic is likely to price its IPO above the current range. He added that the company is planning to close the order books and lock in total demand by market close Tuesday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock was trending in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at 'extremely high' levels.

Eisman Shifts Focus From Anthropic's IPO To AI Revenue

Eisman, who became known for betting against the housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, said Anthropic's valuation had already come down from the $2 trillion figure previously discussed. The current proposed IPO range implies a valuation of about $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis at the top end.

“It came down from two already,” he said.“I don't think anybody else really cares all that much anymore either.”

According to him, investors should pay closer attention to the revenue outlook for Anthropic and OpenAI (OPEAZZX), particularly after both companies lowered prices for their AI models.

“I think the big issue for Anthropic and OpenAI is that number one, token maxing is ended. Number two, they've all cut prices dramatically,” he said.“It's going to be very interesting to see what their revenue is going to look like in the fourth quarter under much more difficult circumstances.”

The pricing pressure is already visible in some of the companies' latest offerings. In September, OpenAI said it was cutting API prices for its GPT-6 Sol and Luna models by 50%. Anthropic also launched Claude Opus 5.5 with token prices 20% below those of Opus 5, according to InfoWorld.

Data Center Slowdown Seen As The Bigger Swing Factor

Eisman said the pace of AI data center construction could have a greater effect on the market than Anthropic's listing. He pointed to the growing role of state and local governments in determining how quickly new facilities can be built.

“I think the biggest issues by far are how much are local and state governments going to slow AI data center construction?” he said, outlining two possible outcomes.

According to him, a full moratorium on construction could push the U.S. into a recession, while a more limited slowdown of 10% to 30% could benefit hyperscalers by helping them“go cash flow positive again.”

“It's very binary right now,” Eisman said, adding that“it's all one trade in the market.”

Eisman Cuts Risk, Retail Traders Wary Of Anthropic IPO

Eisman said he has already reduced his exposure to the technology trade. He had held a large number of technology stocks but said he had“shorted half of it against the box. So I took my risk down enormously.” He added that he would have to cover the position at the end of January.

Market strategists opine that while Anthropic may have a debut "pop," what matters is how ANT stock performs in the coming weeks amid concerns around the AI trade. According to Evercore ISI's Kevin Rippey, Anthropic IPO sentiment is the "core driver" of the AI trade.

Retail traders also appear to be cautious. In a Stocktwits poll that received about 81,100 votes, 67% said they don't plan to buy the IPO, 20% said yes, and 13% were undecided.

Read also: Anthropic IPO Frenzy: SPCX, CBRS, ARM And Other Mega-Listings Show What Happens After The First-Day Pop

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