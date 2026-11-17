MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Sreenidi Deccan FC will look to bounce back from a loss in their previous fixture as they face a confident FC Bengaluru United, who are unbeaten at home in Match 16 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening's encounter sees promoted side FC Bengaluru United looking to solidify their home form against a reinforced Sreenidi Deccan FC outfit that has spent the early weeks of the season navigating a gruelling multi-city road trip.

Hosts Bengaluru United, guided by head coach Nallappan Mohanraj, return to the Bangalore Football Stadium aiming to establish their home turf as a fortress in their debut Star Cement IFL campaign.

The Bengaluru outfit has shown an eagerness to play on the front foot in familiar conditions, currently sitting fifth in the standings with four points from three matches following a thrilling 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC last Saturday.

In that encounter, Bengaluru United fell behind early but responded with a moment of magic as Colombian playmaker Maikol Andres Herrera Casseres unleashed a stunning right-footed curling strike from distance to equalise. After falling behind again, the hosts pushed relentlessly until the final whistle, earning a deserved point when Under-22 centre-back Abdul Hannan rose highest to head home a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser.

Currently deadlocked on four points with their midweek opponents, a victory on Wednesday would break the tie and propel Bengaluru United into the top three.

Speaking ahead of the midweek clash, Bengaluru head coach Nallappan Mohanraj emphasised the importance of his side's resilience and their ongoing adaptation to the top division.

"A win is a win, and we would have been happy if we had got the three points. But the way we came back into the game, being 2-1 down and scoring in the 90th minute to get a point, we have to accept that fact because everyone worked together and fought well," Bengaluru United head coach Nallappan Mohanraj said. "As a coach at home, I would have liked to take all three points. But the way we fought for that one point made me very happy, and the boys deserved it."

Assessing the threat of Sreenidi Deccan FC, Mohanraj added, "As a newly promoted side in the Star Cement IFL, it takes time for many of our boys who are playing at this level for the very first time to settle into the intensity of the opposition. "Sreenidi Deccan is a very good, experienced side and we are prepared to face them. We are going to give everything from the first minute to the last. That is what we have prepared for, and that is the attitude and character the team is showing. It is our home game, and we have to push ourselves to the maximum," he added.

Bengaluru United midfielder Lalramdinsanga Ralte echoed his coach's sentiments, highlighting the squad's unwavering belief in the closing stages of matches. "Getting a point from the last match was good for us. My teammates and I believe in ourselves, and we know we have to keep fighting until the final whistle blows," Lalramdinsanga Ralte said. "It is important to maintain our confidence right until the end so we can show what we are capable of."

Sreenidi Deccan, led by Spanish head coach Antonio Rueda, arrive in Bengaluru looking to bounce back from a narrow defeat and assert their championship credentials. The Deccan Warriors currently sit sixth in the standings, locked on four points alongside FC Bengaluru United but trailing narrowly on goals scored.

A vital win on the road would see Sreenidi Deccan leapfrog the hosts and reignite their push for the summit.

In their previous outing on Matchday 3, Sreenidi Deccan suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Shillong Lajong FC. After falling behind early in the second half, Rueda's tactical adjustments paid off as substitute Nicolas Morinigo rose to head home a 72nd-minute equaliser. However, a late Shillong goal condemned the visitors to defeat, despite a frantic finish where Sreenidi Deccan captain David Castañeda saw a looping header cleared off the goal line in the closing minutes.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Sreenidi Deccan head coach Antonio Rueda spoke about learning from their recent setback and navigating the fine margins of the competition.

"Losing is never interesting. We just have to learn from our mistakes and not repeat them," Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Antonio Rueda said. "We had chances, but we conceded one more goal than them. But the team knows that those were three very difficult outings, and even so, we competed well. The league is very competitive. We know that any mistake could cost us points. We have to play at 100 per cent for every minute of the match."

Assessing the challenge of facing a newly promoted side at home, Rueda added, "Bengaluru has adapted well and quickly to the league. They have some very interesting players and a difficult system to break down. It will be a very close match. The team needs to continue believing in the project and in our potential. We are ready to achieve it."

Sreenidi Deccan playmaker Adriano Castanheira reiterated the team's focus on finishing this taxing road trip with maximum points.

"We are working well during this week to bring the three points against Bengaluru," Adriano Castanheira said. "We know it is going to be a tough away game for us, but we are at the beginning of the season. Every game is important, so we will do everything possible to bring three points. The team is absolutely motivated. We have a lot of games, and the team is looking to win the game and climb towards the top of the table."

Wednesday's battle will be heavily dictated by the midfield struggle. FC Bengaluru United's engine room, featuring the likes of Jojo Zaihmingthanga, Ribhav Sardesai, and goalscorer Maikol Herrera, will face a massive test against Sreenidi Deccan's seasoned core of Pronay Halder and Adriano Castanheira.

Additionally, FC Bengaluru United's central defenders, including the in-form Abdul Hannan, must maintain flawless concentration to track the clever movements of Sreenidi's talismanic striker David Castañeda and aerial threat Nicolas Morinigo.