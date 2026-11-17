MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emaar has announced a landmark collaboration with Cirque du Soleil for Emaar NYE 2027, bringing the world-renowned live entertainment brand to Downtown Dubai's New Year's Eve celebration for the first time.

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil artists will be woven into the countdown itself as part of a live production unfolding across Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and the skyline serving as the backdrop. Organisers say the event is not an addition to the fireworks but "a different evening altogether," built around a single production.

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The fireworks display will also evolve this year, drawing on enhanced technology and design to build on the signature moment that has made Downtown Dubai's countdown famous worldwide.

Burj Park will once again host a dedicated premium ticketed experience, designed to complement the main show with its own atmosphere and entertainment. Ticket release dates, categories, and booking details will be announced soon through Emaar's official channels.

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