MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and the World Bank have commenced a five-day Implementation Support Mission for the Regional Access Increase and Sustainable Energy (RAISE) Project, a US$160 million initiative aimed at expanding electricity access in underserved communities in Togo and The Gambia. The project targets the electrification of 1,800 localities, 202,000 household connections and the facilitation of 242 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation capacity.

Taking place from 16 to 20 November 2026 in Abuja, the mission will assess implementation progress, address operational challenges and strengthen coordination among participating institutions. The RAISE Project, which became effective on 29 October 2026, is supported by a US$10 million grant agreement signed in July 2026 between ECOWAS and the World Bank to facilitate regional coordination and implementation.

The mission commenced with a meeting between the World Bank delegation and the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Honourable Amin Amidu, during which the Directorate of Energy and Mines briefed the Commissioner on the project's objectives, implementation arrangements and ongoing collaboration with the World Bank.

The Commissioner, who assumed office on 1 September 2026, expressed his commitment to following the Directorate's activities and acknowledged electricity access as one of the major development challenges confronting the region. He noted that limited resources continue to constrain efforts to address the deficit, emphasising the need for sustained collaboration and strategic investment. He also highlighted the Commission's broader infrastructure priorities, including the development of regional road networks.

The World Bank delegation, in response, commended the progress recorded under the project, noting that lessons drawn from previous initiatives had provided a strong foundation for implementation. The delegation expressed optimism about the project's progress, describing its implementation trajectory as encouraging.

Speaking during the opening session, the Director of the ECOWAS Directorate of Energy and Mines, Mr Arkadius KOUMOIN, expressed appreciation to the World Bank for its continued partnership and financial support towards advancing regional electricity access.

He underscored the importance of electricity as a fundamental determinant of socio-economic development, noting that the continued absence of electricity in many rural communities across West Africa remains a significant barrier to improved livelihoods, economic opportunities and inclusive growth.

Mr KOUMOIN stressed the importance of addressing the region's energy challenges through coordinated regional interventions, reaffirming that access to reliable and sustainable energy remains central to the ECOWAS Vision 2050 aspiration of building a more integrated, prosperous and people-centred West Africa.

In his remarks, the World Bank's Task Team Leader for the RAISE Project, Mr Ebrima A. BAH, described the initiative as an important regional development intervention and commended the progress achieved so far. He noted that the project had benefited from lessons and experiences gained from other initiatives, providing a favourable foundation for its implementation. He expressed optimism about the project's prospects and indicated that implementation could be completed within a maximum period of three to four years.

The five-day mission will undertake a comprehensive review of the project's key implementation components, including the preparation of the 2027 Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWPB), environmental and social safeguards, regional procurement activities, financial management arrangements and national procurement processes in Togo and The Gambia.

Through the RAISE Project, ECOWAS and the World Bank are reinforcing regional cooperation to address electricity access gaps, expand renewable energy generation and improve the living conditions of communities across West Africa. By targeting underserved localities and hundreds of thousands of households, the initiative represents an important step towards making reliable and sustainable electricity more accessible, while advancing the region's broader objectives of economic transformation, regional integration and sustainable development.

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