MENAFN - African Press Organization)

An eMalahleni-based Mpumalanga company, Lizwile Engineering, is heading to East Africa in search of an export market. The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Lizwile, Ms Nomagugu Mvelase will be part of a group of businesspeople who will participate in the Outward Selling Mission to Kampala, Uganda from 22-25 November 2026.

The mission is organised by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic). The mission is part of the department's efforts to assist the South African companies, especially small businesses, to explore trade and investment opportunities in various parts of the world.

The mission will consist of a trade and investment seminar, business-to-business meetings and site visits to Ugandan companies that are operating in the same sectors as the South African companies.

Lizwile Engineering, which employs 14 people, provides quality engineering, industrial maintenance and steel processing solutions to various industries, including mining, power generation, water treatment, agriculture and petrochemicals.

“Exporting our products to international markets is something that we have been working on for the past three years. We are ready to explore export opportunities particularly in the rest of the Continent. This trip to Uganda could not have come at a more opportune time. We are targeting the agriculture, mining, waste management, construction, engineering and water industries in Uganda,” says Mvelase.

Mvelase, who has also been assisted by the dtic to search for export opportunities in Ghana and Angola recently, is conscious of the fact that penetrating the African market will contribute to the growth of her company. Other countries in the list of African markets that she is optimistic she will successfully explore include Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I am determined to succeed and grow this business despite the challenges that I am experiencing as a woman trying to establish herself in the industry that is still predominantly male and white. Also, this is a highly capital-intensive industry that also has to contend with cheap imports from China. But we will be soldiering on. No going back,” vows Mvelase, who is also the Vice President of the Middleburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which describes as the biggest organised business network in the Nkangala District of Mpumalanga.

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