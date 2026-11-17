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African Leadership Magazine (ALM) ( ) has unveiled the nominees for its 16th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards, following an open call for nominations across Africa and its diaspora. The final shortlist, approved by the ALM Editorial Board, recognises distinguished leaders whose contributions are shaping narratives around Africa's political, economic and social development.

Public voting is now open on and closes at midnight (GMT) on 1 December 2026.

Among this year's nominees are Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, Nigeria; Daniel Chapo, President of Mozambique; Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of Ghana; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cassava Technologies; José Maria Neves, President of Cape Verde; Duma Gideon Boko, President of Botswana; and Judith Suminwa Tuluka, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The 2026 shortlist spans 18 categories, bringing together heads of state, business leaders, industrialists, policymakers, public-sector executives, academics, philanthropists and development champions from across the continent. Collectively, the nominees represent diverse contributions to changing perceptions and mindset shift around governance, economic transformation, institutional development, education, peace and security, public health and sustainable development in Africa.

The complete list of nominees across all 18 award categories is available on the official African Leadership Magazine website. Members of the public are invited to visit to explore the shortlisted personalities and participate in the voting process.

The 2026 awards follows a four-stage selection process designed to ensure transparency, public participation and merit-based outcomes:

Open Nominations: Invitation of nominations from across Africa and the diaspora.Editorial Screening: Assessment and shortlisting of qualified nominees by the ALM Editorial Board.Public Voting (60%): Public votes will contribute 60% to the final selection.Final Editorial Review (40%): The Editorial Board will assess nominees' supporting evidence, achievements and overall impact, contributing the remaining 40%.

The final winners will be determined through the combined 60% public voting and 40% Editorial Board assessment, ensuring that public participation is balanced with merit, verifiable achievements and demonstrated impact.

The winners will be recognised at the 16th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony, scheduled for 26–27 February 2027 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The event is expected to attract over 350 delegates, including political leaders, policymakers, business executives, diplomats, investors and institutional representatives, uniting Africa's foremost changemakers.

VOTING IS NOW OPEN!

Visit to view the nominees and cast your vote before midnight (GMT) on 1 December 2026.

Have your say. Celebrate African leadership. Champion the individuals shaping the continent's future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Leadership Magazine.

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Media and General Enquiries:

Ehis Ayere

Group General Manager

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About the African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine is published by the African Leadership Organization (UK) which has for the past 19 years, promoted African leadership, opportunity and dignity globally through Afro-positive content, high-level convenings, strategic partnerships, trade facilitation, market-entry solutions and public-sector training and advisory services. With 120+ events, 35,000+ leaders trained or engaged, and a partnership footprint spanning 30+ countries, the Organization supports public-sector capacity development, institutional transformation and international collaboration.