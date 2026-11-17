Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka Unveils A Curated Art Gallery In Collaboration With Aura Planet Group Of Arts
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th November 2026: Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, a landmark in the capital's hospitality landscape, announces the launch of 'Colorama – Art Gallery'. Curated in collaboration with Aura Planet Group of Arts, the gallery presents a collection of original paintings, sculptures and fine-art photography by established and emerging artists. Envisioned as an accessible space for art discovery, Colorama places contemporary artistic expression within the everyday experience of the hotel. With this launch, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka becomes the first IHCL hotel in Delhi with a dedicated art gallery of its kind.
Designed as an evolving space for art discovery and engagement, Colorama brings artists and audiences closer by making original artworks accessible within a hospitality setting. The gallery places a special emphasis on supporting emerging artists, offering them a professional platform to exhibit their work alongside established names, build visibility beyond conventional art circles and connect directly with prospective buyers and patrons. Through periodically refreshed collections, visitors can discover a diverse range of artistic styles, perspectives and creative voices.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suju Krishnan, General Manager, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, said,“Colorama marks a new chapter in the guest experience at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka. We have always believed that hospitality should be dynamic, infused with emotion, purpose, and creativity, and art is its most expressive form. By partnering with artists and curators, we are creating a platform where creativity is celebrated, conversations begin, and meaningful connections are made, for our guests and for the city's creative community. Our vision is for Colorama to become a destination that every guest remembers and every artist aspires to be part of.”
Colorama builds on the hotel's long-standing association with art, best known through The Kabir Wall, a 60 ft. installation en route to Indus Express, the hotel's signature restaurant, celebrated for bringing the rich culinary heritage and flavours of the Indus region to the plate. Created through a collaboration between students, artists and scholars of Sant Kabir, the wall presents the 15th-century mystic-poet's dohas in handcrafted calligraphy and illustrations, paired with an immersive audio experience. Colorama carries this spirit forward, giving guests another place to pause, reflect and engage with art.
The gallery's curation and management are led by Ms. Erum Khan, Art Curator and Founder, Aura Planet Group of Arts, who works closely with the hotel on artist associations, artwork selection, installations and periodic collection changes.
Commenting on the collaboration, Ms Khan said,“Colorama creates an opportunity for art to become part of people's everyday experiences. Whether a guest discovers a painting over coffee or spends time exploring the collection, the idea is to make art approachable and encourage a closer connection with the artists and their work. We look forward to bringing together diverse artistic voices and allowing the gallery to evolve with every new collection.”
To mark the occasion, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka hosted an exclusive launch evening on 14th November 2026, bringing together artists, art enthusiasts, long-standing patrons, collaborators and cultural voices. Guests explored the inaugural collection, interacted with participating artists and the curator, and witnessed an exclusive live art demonstration by renowned Gold Medalist artist Suraj Shukla, showcasing his 30 years of artistic experience through masterful techniques and strokes.
Spearheaded by Mr. Anubhav Makhija, Operations Manager, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, Colorama reflects the hotel's commitment to reimagining guest experiences through creativity, culture and meaningful engagement with the local art community. Envisioned as an interactive cultural experience, the initiative will feature regular collection launches, art previews, guided gallery tours and curated interactions, further strengthening the hotel's engagement with the city's creative community. Guests can also enjoy guided art gallery tours every evening from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by tea and coffee at Creo, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant.
About Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka
A contemporary hotel with style and substance, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka ticks off all boxes on a jet setter's checklist – great location, avant-garde design with sophisticated Indian motifs, 250 well-appointed rooms and suites. Whether you're visiting for business or leisure, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka whisks you away into an upscale lifestyle that balances all.
Designed as an evolving space for art discovery and engagement, Colorama brings artists and audiences closer by making original artworks accessible within a hospitality setting. The gallery places a special emphasis on supporting emerging artists, offering them a professional platform to exhibit their work alongside established names, build visibility beyond conventional art circles and connect directly with prospective buyers and patrons. Through periodically refreshed collections, visitors can discover a diverse range of artistic styles, perspectives and creative voices.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suju Krishnan, General Manager, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, said,“Colorama marks a new chapter in the guest experience at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka. We have always believed that hospitality should be dynamic, infused with emotion, purpose, and creativity, and art is its most expressive form. By partnering with artists and curators, we are creating a platform where creativity is celebrated, conversations begin, and meaningful connections are made, for our guests and for the city's creative community. Our vision is for Colorama to become a destination that every guest remembers and every artist aspires to be part of.”
Colorama builds on the hotel's long-standing association with art, best known through The Kabir Wall, a 60 ft. installation en route to Indus Express, the hotel's signature restaurant, celebrated for bringing the rich culinary heritage and flavours of the Indus region to the plate. Created through a collaboration between students, artists and scholars of Sant Kabir, the wall presents the 15th-century mystic-poet's dohas in handcrafted calligraphy and illustrations, paired with an immersive audio experience. Colorama carries this spirit forward, giving guests another place to pause, reflect and engage with art.
The gallery's curation and management are led by Ms. Erum Khan, Art Curator and Founder, Aura Planet Group of Arts, who works closely with the hotel on artist associations, artwork selection, installations and periodic collection changes.
Commenting on the collaboration, Ms Khan said,“Colorama creates an opportunity for art to become part of people's everyday experiences. Whether a guest discovers a painting over coffee or spends time exploring the collection, the idea is to make art approachable and encourage a closer connection with the artists and their work. We look forward to bringing together diverse artistic voices and allowing the gallery to evolve with every new collection.”
To mark the occasion, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka hosted an exclusive launch evening on 14th November 2026, bringing together artists, art enthusiasts, long-standing patrons, collaborators and cultural voices. Guests explored the inaugural collection, interacted with participating artists and the curator, and witnessed an exclusive live art demonstration by renowned Gold Medalist artist Suraj Shukla, showcasing his 30 years of artistic experience through masterful techniques and strokes.
Spearheaded by Mr. Anubhav Makhija, Operations Manager, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, Colorama reflects the hotel's commitment to reimagining guest experiences through creativity, culture and meaningful engagement with the local art community. Envisioned as an interactive cultural experience, the initiative will feature regular collection launches, art previews, guided gallery tours and curated interactions, further strengthening the hotel's engagement with the city's creative community. Guests can also enjoy guided art gallery tours every evening from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by tea and coffee at Creo, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant.
About Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka
A contemporary hotel with style and substance, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka ticks off all boxes on a jet setter's checklist – great location, avant-garde design with sophisticated Indian motifs, 250 well-appointed rooms and suites. Whether you're visiting for business or leisure, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka whisks you away into an upscale lifestyle that balances all.
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