MENAFN - GetNews)""Our goal in Philadelphia is simple: design a hairline that still looks natural in twenty years, choose the technique that fits each person's hair, and give every patient a clear written plan and price before anything begins." - Dr. Val Prokurat, MD, DO, overseeing a hair transplant procedure at Nova Medical Hair Transplant Philadelphia."Nova Medical Hair Transplant, whose doctors are rated #1 by Hair Palace, has opened a new clinic at 325 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia's Old City. Every treatment plan is overseen by Dr. Val Prokurat, MD, DO, a fellowship-trained surgeon with more than 30 years of surgical experience. The clinic offers FUE, DHI, FUT, beard, eyebrow and female hair transplants, transplant repair and PRP, with per-graft pricing. A new website adds a free 27-article Learning Center reviewed by Dr. Prokurat.

Philadelphia, PA - November 17, 2026 - Nova Medical Hair Transplant, whose doctors are rated #1 by Hair Palace, today announced the opening of its new Philadelphia clinic at 325 Chestnut Street in the city's historic Old City neighborhood, a short walk from Independence Hall. Dr. Val Prokurat, MD, DO, now oversees every treatment plan at the clinic, and a fully redesigned website includes a free, physician-reviewed Learning Center for anyone researching hair loss treatment.

With a complete range of modern techniques, physician-reviewed planning and upfront pricing, the Old City clinic is built to deliver the best hair transplant in Philadelphia. It brings the Nova Medical approach, already used in its clinics across the United States and Canada, to patients in Philadelphia, South Jersey, the Main Line, Delaware County, Montgomery and Bucks counties, and Wilmington, Delaware.

Meet Dr. Val Prokurat, MD, DO

Dr. Prokurat brings more than 30 years of surgical experience and thousands of operations to the new clinic. He trained in both Europe and the United States:



Medical degrees: his first medical degree is from Grodno State University. He earned his U.S. medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Residency: surgical residency at NYU Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, a Level 1 Trauma Center.

Fellowship: advanced laparoscopic and bariatric surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Recognition: named one of the Best Bariatric Surgeons in New Jersey by Bariatric Journal.

Leadership: co-director of the bariatric program at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, and a proctoring surgeon who trains other surgeons on the da Vinci robotic surgical system.

Examiner role: each year he serves as an examiner for the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons oral board exams. Memberships: the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES).



“After decades in the operating room, I know that the best outcomes come from careful planning, precise technique and a team that does the same work every day,” said Dr. Prokurat.“Philadelphia patients deserve a hair transplant clinic that is honest about what each technique can and cannot do. Our goal in Old City is simple: design a hairline that still looks natural in twenty years, choose the technique that fits each person's hair, and give every patient a clear written plan and price before anything begins.”

A complete range of hair restoration under one roof

The Old City clinic offers every major modern hair restoration option, so each patient gets the technique that fits their hair rather than the one a clinic happens to sell:



Manual FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction): follicles are removed one at a time with motorized handheld tools, leaving no linear scar.

DHI (Direct Hair Implantation): each graft is placed with a fine implanter pen for precise control over angle and depth, well suited to hairline refinement and adding density between existing hair.

Specialized procedures: beard and eyebrow transplants, female hair restoration and repair of earlier hair transplants. PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy: to support thinning hair on its own or alongside a transplant.



Every procedure follows the Nova Medical FUE Protocol. Each plan is reviewed by Dr. Prokurat before any work begins, grafts are kept chilled from extraction to placement, and a permanent in-house team handles every case, without traveling contractors.

Clear, upfront pricing

Nova Medical Philadelphia prices FUE per graft, from $3.99 to $7.99, and most procedures total between $4,000 and $15,000. There are no session fees, 0% interest financing is available for the first 12 months, and every patient receives a written quote after a free in-person assessment.

A Learning Center built for informed patients

Alongside the new clinic, Nova Medical has launched a redesigned website, philadelphiahairtransplantclinic, with a free Learning Center of 27 in-depth articles, each reviewed by Dr. Prokurat. The guides answer the questions patients most often ask before a consultation, including:



how many grafts they need at each stage of hair loss;

how FUE, FUT, DHI and robotic FUE compare;

what recovery looks like month by month; what to know before choosing a clinic or traveling abroad for a cheaper procedure.



“Most people spend months researching a hair transplant before they ever call a clinic,” said Dr. Prokurat.“We wanted Philadelphia patients to find straight, physician-reviewed answers in one place, written in plain language, so they arrive at their consultation already understanding their options.”

Free assessments, six days a week

The Old City clinic is open Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prospective patients can book a free assessment in person, by phone or online. During the assessment the team examines the donor area and pattern of hair loss, discusses goals, and provides a personalized graft estimate and written quote with no obligation.

About Nova Medical Hair Transplant

Nova Medical Hair Transplant is a network of physician-led hair restoration clinics in the United States and Canada, and its doctors are rated #1 by Hair Palace. The network offers FUE, DHI, FUT, beard, eyebrow and female hair transplants, hair transplant repair and PRP therapy.

Nova Medical Hair Transplant Philadelphia is located at 325 Chestnut St Suite 883-394, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To book a free assessment, call (267) 996-9966 or visit .

Individual results vary. Hair restoration procedures carry risks that are discussed with each patient during their consultation.