LAS VEGAS - November 17, 2026 - EVIL ENERGY concluded its four-day appearance at the 2026 SEMA Show with a system-focused display of fuel-delivery, plumbing and thermal-management components at Booth #24313. Marking the brand's 10th anniversary under the theme“Fuel Your Passion,” the exhibit centered on a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 used as a working test truck, alongside carbureted and EFI fuel-system hardware, PTFE plumbing components and new products under development.

From November 3–6, builders, shop owners, dealers and automotive creators examined the Silverado's engine bay, compared system components and discussed fuel-system and cooling applications with the EVIL ENERGY team.

Watch: Evil Energy at SEMA 2026

For anyone who couldn't make it to Las Vegas, Evil Energy's SEMA 2026 highlights video is now on YouTube. It walks through the booth the way a visitor would: along the product walls, up to the open hood of the red Silverado, and into the conversations with builders about the fuel and cooling setups they're planning next. It is also the brand's thank-you to everyone who stopped by Booth #24313 or followed along online.

▶ EVIL ENERGY at SEMA 2026 | Show Highlights & Thank You!

Engineered Under the Hood

The centerpiece of the booth was a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, powered by an LR4 4.8L Vortec V8 and finished in full Evil Energy livery. Rather than a static display, the truck is the brand's burnout truck and a working test bed. At SEMA it was running Evil Energy's new throttle body, along with new fuel injection components that are currently being tested ahead of wider use.

With the hood open throughout the show, the engine bay gave visitors a close look at how the parts work together in a real installation: fuel delivery, line routing, hose ends and AN fittings, and the brackets that hold it all in place. Builders spent time tracing the plumbing from end to end, photographing details and asking how the same approach could be applied to their own vehicles. In practice, the truck functioned less as a display piece and more as a reference build for anyone planning a similar upgrade.

Testing new components on the company's own vehicle is part of how Evil Energy develops its products. Running parts under real heat, vibration and hard use exposes fitment and durability issues that are difficult to find on a bench, and gives the team firsthand experience to draw on when helping customers plan their own installations.

From Carbureted Classics to EFI Conversions

The product wall was organized by system, tracing fuel from tank to throttle:

EFI Fuel Systems and EFI Fuel Delivery - fuel pumps, fuel pressure regulators and fuel rails for fuel-injected and converted engines, where stable fuel pressure is essential to consistent performance

Carbureted Fuel Systems - carburetors and supporting components for classic and traditional V8 builds

Fuel Lines & Fittings - PTFE-lined hose, AN fittings, hose ends and mounting brackets for routing fuel cleanly and reliably

Cooling System - aluminum radiators and cooling components for engines making more power or working harder

Intake System - air filters and intake hardware

New Arrivals - including a 102mm brushed-aluminum throttle body and Evil Energy valve covers

One of the most discussed items was Evil Energy's four-barrel carburetor ki. Offered in both manual and electric-choke versions, it ships as a complete kit with the hoses already connected, so builders do not need to source and match lines and fittings separately.

The kit reflects a broader theme across the lineup. Fuel systems are only as reliable as their weakest connection, and mismatched hose, fittings or adapters are among the most common sources of leaks, delays and repeat work on a build. By supplying matched components, and complete kits where possible, Evil Energy aims to take much of that guesswork out of the installation.

A Booth Designed Around the Build

The booth was laid out like a fuel system. Illuminated product walls were grouped by system, from fuel delivery to plumbing to cooling, in the order those parts sit on a vehicle, so related components could be compared side by side. The red devil-horn ring with its 10th-anniversary graphics anchored the space, and a“Welcome to the Evil Energy Garage” lounge gave builders, dealers and media room to talk through projects in detail.

Builders Weigh In

Throughout the week, the booth was a regular stop for automotive creators and custom builders. Many filmed the show truck's engine bay and the product walls for their own channels, took photos inside the devil-horn ring and stayed to talk through fuel system and cooling plans for upcoming projects.

Builder Tony Daz of Daz Built said his team used EVIL ENERGY components on their custom off-road build.“They have so many different solutions, especially when you're building something from the ground up,” Daz said.“Sometimes you just need that special fitting, and they're making the right parts - the parts I need to actually get my build complete.”

Daz also said the off-road build depended on bringing many separate systems together.“To get that car running, we needed to connect the dots, and the dots that were connected were Evil Energy,” he said.

Trends Shaping the Performance Aftermarket

The U.S. specialty-equipment market reached $52.92 billion in sales in 2025, according to SEMA's 2026 Market Report. Several of the trends behind that number showed up at Booth #24313.

EFI is moving into everyday builds. Fuel injection conversions and engine swaps, once largely associated with dedicated race cars, are now common in street cars and trucks. SEMA's research shows that more than half of accessory and performance buyers are under 40, and that younger consumers are more likely to take on performance-focused, complex builds. Converting to EFI changes what the fuel system has to deliver: pump flow sized to target horsepower, stable rail pressure across load and a properly regulated circuit. Evil Energy's EFI fuel pump, pressure regulators and fuel rails support key stages of an EFI fuel-delivery system, from fuel supply and pressure regulation to delivery at the rail. To see how those parts hold up as a complete system, the brand is running its new throttle body and additional fuel injection components on its own Silverado, under the same heat, load and hard use a customer's build would face.

Carburetors still have a strong following. Alongside EFI, carbureted builds remain popular with classic car and traditional hot rod owners. Evil Energy's four-barrel carburetor kit, offered in manual and electric-choke versions, ships with its fuel lines already plumbed. That removes much of the fitment work, and many of the potential leak points, that come with installing a carburetor from loose components.

Builders want complete, matched systems. Fuel compatibility depends on the hose material, fuel blend and operating conditions. For applications involving ethanol-blended fuels, builders should verify the manufacturer's stated fuel, pressure and temperature ratings before selecting a hose. Evil Energy presented PTFE fuel hose, AN fittings and hose ends designed to be selected as a compatible plumbing system. Final compatibility still depends on the specific product rating, fuel type and installation requirements.

Trucks remain the largest platform. Pickups accounted for 30% of specialty-equipment sales in 2025, with owners spending more than $15 billion on their trucks. A pickup that tows, hauls or carries added power runs hotter for longer than most street cars, and heat soak affects both cooling margin and fuel temperature. Evil Energy's aluminum radiators and powertrain thermal management components are aimed at that duty cycle, keeping engine temperature under control as output and workload increase.

Looking Ahead: EVIL ENERGY's Next Ten Years

Evil Energy enters its second decade focused on the platforms represented at its booth: classic carbureted builds, EFI-converted and engine-swapped street cars, full-size trucks and off-road competition vehicles. With new throttle body and fuel injection components in testing on its own show truck, the brand continues to develop fuel system, plumbing and cooling solutions that are designed to install as complete systems and hold up under real-world use.

The company will also continue to share more of its work with the build community, including installation content, real-world builds and collaborations with creators and custom shops, giving builders more practical information to plan their projects. Ten years in, Evil Energy is carrying what it learned at SEMA 2026 into the next generation of its fuel delivery, plumbing and cooling systems.

About Evil Energy

Evil Energy is a performance automotive aftermarket brand specializing in fuel system, plumbing and thermal management components for street, truck, off-road and race builds. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, the company offers EFI and carbureted fuel systems, fuel pumps and pressure regulators, PTFE-lined and braided fuel lines, AN fittings and hose ends, cooling components, V-band clamps and more.

Built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, Evil Energy refines its products through continuous iteration and real-world vehicle testing, with a focus on precise fitment and on solving the problems builders face in their own garages. The brand listens to customer feedback, shapes its products around what builders expect, and supports them from planning through installation. Evil Energy looks forward to welcoming everyone back to its booth at the next show.

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