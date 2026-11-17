MENAFN - GetNews)"The Design House received the Best of Denton County 2026 award for Kitchen/Bath Remodeling, shown with a primary bathroom remodel by The Design House in Denton County, Texas. The Design House and its sister companies, Stonemeyer Granite and Haltex Plumbing, received six 2026 Best of Denton County and Best of Denton awards."Denton sister companies The Design House, Stonemeyer Granite and Haltex Plumbing won six 2026 Best of Denton County and Best of Denton awards for kitchen and bathroom remodeling, window treatments, interior design, granite countertops and plumbing.

Denton, Texas - November 17, 2026 - Three family-owned sister companies in Denton, The Design House ( ), Stonemeyer Granite ( ) and Haltex Plumbing ( ), have received a combined six awards in the 2026 Best of Denton County and Best of Denton programs. Winners in both programs are selected by local residents.

2026 Award Results

Best of Denton County 2026, presented by Murray Media Group:



The Design House: Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

The Design House: Blinds, Screens, Shades & Shutters

The Design House: Custom Window Treatments Stonemeyer Granite: Granite Company



Best of Denton 2026, presented by the Denton Record-Chronicle:



The Design House: Best Interior Designer Haltex Plumbing: Best Plumbing



Several of the 2026 wins continue multi-year runs. The Best Interior Designer award marks the fifth consecutive year The Design House has received the honor, and 2026 is the third consecutive year Haltex Plumbing has won in Best of Denton. Stonemeyer Granite has received the Best of Denton County Granite Company award in multiple years.

The Design House was also named Best Kitchen & Bath Remodeler in Best of Denton each year from 2020 through 2025 and Best Carpet/Flooring Store from 2021 through 2025, and was named Daltile's 2025 Elite Statements Partner of the Year.

How the Three Companies Came Together

Ty and Jennifer Homeyer founded The Design House in 2008 as a design showroom and remodeling company. In 2012, after five granite subcontractors went out of business in the middle of active customer projects, the Homeyers opened Stonemeyer Granite to fabricate and install countertops in-house. In 2021, after working with three plumbing companies that focused on residential service calls rather than remodeling, the family launched Haltex Plumbing, led by the Homeyers' son, co-owner and Responsible Master Plumber Halston Homeyer (RMP 45127).

The companies remain family-owned and family-operated. The Homeyers' daughter, Kaelyn Homeyer Lawliss, leads social media and marketing for all three, and the companies now employ more than 40 people. Together they serve Denton, Argyle, Aubrey, Corinth, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Krum, Lantana, Northlake, Robson Ranch, Southlake and the surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Every one of these awards came from people in our community taking the time to vote, and we are grateful," said Jennifer Homeyer, co-owner of The Design House. "We started Stonemeyer and Haltex because our customers deserved crews who would show up and finish the job. Seeing all three companies recognized in the same year means a great deal to our family and our team."

"Our son runs the plumbing company and our daughter runs our marketing, so this is truly a family business," Homeyer added. "The customer's experience and the quality of the work come first for all of us. Having designers, fabricators, installers and licensed plumbers on one team gives our customers a level of experience, accountability and resources that is hard to find with a one-person operation, and we stand behind the work."

Career Paths in Design and the Trades

The companies have built defined career paths for young people entering design and the skilled trades. Design team members begin as design assistants and advance to junior designer and designer. Installers and plumbers begin as helpers or apprentices and advance to head installer or licensed plumber. The Design House is a member of IDS, NKBA, NARI and the Dallas Builders Association.

"The trades need young people, and we want to give them a clear way to grow a career here at home," Homeyer said.

About The Design House, Stonemeyer Granite and Haltex Plumbing

The Design House, founded in 2008, is a design showroom and remodeling company at 2303 Colorado Blvd. in Denton, Texas, offering flooring, cabinetry, countertops, window treatments, paint and design-build remodeling. Stonemeyer Granite, founded in 2012, fabricates and installs granite, quartz, quartzite and porcelain countertops from its shop at 1230 Fort Worth Dr. in Denton. Haltex Plumbing, founded in 2021, is a licensed residential and commercial plumbing company at 2301 Colorado Blvd. (RMP 45127). Together, the family-owned and family-operated companies aim to give homeowners and builders one accountable team from design through installation while building careers for the next generation of designers and tradespeople.