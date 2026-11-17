MENAFN - GetNews)"“I believe true strength comes from the balance of performance and recovery. Every product in our expanded catalog was chosen through the lens of my years as a trainer and massage therapist, and I'm proud to offer customers the tools they need to turn any room into a personal sanctuary for training and renewal.” - Prisila Jacobs, Founder of FitHaven"FitHaven has announced a significant expansion of its curated product catalog, introducing new categories of training and recovery equipment for homes, with commercial-grade strength equipment also suited to gyms and training studios. The expansion reflects growing consumer demand for professional-grade saunas, cold plunges, strength equipment, Pilates reformers, golf simulators, and outdoor living products that transform everyday spaces into personal sanctuaries.

Brooklyn, New York - Tuesday 17th November, 2026 - FitHaven today announced a comprehensive expansion of its product catalog, introducing new lines of saunas, cold plunge systems, strength equipment, Pilates reformers, hyperbaric chambers, red light systems, hot tubs, and golf simulators designed to bring professional-grade experiences into customers' homes across the United States. The expanded selection marks a major growth phase for the company and underscores its mission to help individuals train harder, recover smarter, and live better.

The expansion includes several new product categories that complement FitHaven's existing offerings. Among the featured additions are Canadian red cedar barrel saunas, including the Blisspod Prague model, which has quickly become a customer favorite. These outdoor barrel saunas are available in four-person and six-person configurations, featuring full glass backs and 6000W heating systems designed to deliver an immersive experience. The sauna collection is built around the idea of harnessing gentle, penetrating heat to promote muscle recovery and support long-term vitality.

FitHaven's cold plunge collection has also grown substantially. The company now offers a range of cold immersion systems curated for home use, each selected for build quality, temperature consistency, and ease of installation. Popular with athletes and recovery-minded individuals alike, each plunge is designed to deliver a revitalizing experience that restores balance and resilience. The expansion reflects rising interest from customers who want to make cold exposure part of their daily routines.

The strength equipment collection has been broadened to include free weights, racks, Smith machines, and leg press systems built for both residential and commercial use. Whether outfitting a home gym, a personal training studio, or a commercial fitness facility, customers can choose equipment selected for durability, ergonomic design, and space efficiency. FitHaven's curation process draws on the expertise of founder Prisila Jacobs, a former postural alignment specialist and advanced trainer at Reebok Sports Clubs NY who continues to practice as a massage therapist with Zeel, a national on-demand massage and wellness company.

Pilates is also a new focus for the company. FitHaven now carries Pilates reformers from Peak Pilates, including the studio-grade Peak Pilates fit Reformer, and from Elina Pilates, giving customers access to the same caliber of equipment used by instructors and studios. The reformers support low-impact strength, flexibility, and core training, and pair naturally with FitHaven's recovery offerings.

Golf simulators represent another major growth area for the company. The catalog now features the AboutGolf aG Curve Golf Simulator, the brand's most immersive system, with a proprietary curved screen custom designed for each room, along with custom fit safety barriers. These products are designed for serious players who want precision-driven practice technology without leaving home.

Recovery has been a cornerstone of the FitHaven product philosophy since the company's founding. The expanded catalog now includes hyperbaric chambers that deliver concentrated oxygen at increased pressure, as well as red light systems that use specific wavelengths for home use. Each product is selected through a careful evaluation process that prioritizes professional-grade construction and user experience.

Hot tubs have also joined the product lineup, with the Arcadia Luxury seven-person spa, featuring dual captain's chairs and an open footwell, among the featured additions. This expansion into patio and outdoor living products reflects FitHaven's broader vision of helping customers create complete spaces where performance meets renewal and every detail is designed to help them thrive.

FitHaven offers free shipping on most orders, with any exceptions clearly noted on individual product pages and at checkout. The company's support team is available by phone at +1-929-717-5857, by email at..., or through live chat Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm EST to assist customers with specifications, shipping timelines, setup questions, and product selection.

The company's approach to curation sets it apart from larger general retailers. Rather than stocking thousands of items, FitHaven selects a focused range of products that meet strict quality standards. Every item in the catalog is evaluated for construction quality, user experience, and long-term durability before being offered to customers. The company believes every space holds the potential to become a sanctuary of strength, recovery, and renewal.

Secure payment processing is standard across all transactions, and the company maintains clear return and refund policies available on its website.

About Us

FitHaven, operated by Onyx Star Enterprises LLC, is a U.S.-based online retailer of professional-grade wellness, recovery, and fitness products, shipping nationwide. Its recovery collection spans saunas, cold plunges, hot tubs, steam showers, hyperbaric chambers, red light therapy, and massage chairs, along with everyday self-care tools such as hand, foot, and knee massagers, compression boots, and heat wraps that bring soothing relief to stiff, achy joints. For training and play, FitHaven offers Pilates reformers, golf simulators, cardio machines, boxing gear, and strength equipment for home gyms and commercial studios, plus kayaks, paddleboards, and other water sports gear, rounded out by a line of nutritional supplements.

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