MENAFN - GetNews) klarva does the strategy work for in-house social media teams, so they can focus their time on filming and publishing content that stands out from the AI slop. Its first release is built for TikTok. In an invite-only beta with a dozen brands across the US, Europe and Singapore, teams reported saving an average of 22 hours a week on research, planning and copywriting.

Singapore, Singapore - November 17, 2026 – KLAR today launched klarva, an AI social media strategist that does the strategy work for in-house brand teams, starting with TikTok. Many AI tools for social media are built to produce more content. klarva is built to help people make better content: it handles the research and planning, so teams can spend their time creating.

Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, klarva runs on a recommendation engine designed by Co-founder and CTO Dr. Asyikeen Azhar, a data scientist specialising in algorithm design and machine learning. It researches what is happening on TikTok in each brand's target markets, evaluates which opportunities make sense for the brand and its audience, and turns the best fits into ready-to-shoot creative briefs. Filming, editing and posting stay with the team.

“TikTok is filling up with AI slop: content that exists because it was cheap to make, not because anyone wanted to watch it,” said Naomi Bowler, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of KLAR.“We built klarva on the opposite belief. Data science and AI should support content creators, not replace them. klarva doesn't add more noise to the feed. It helps teams make sharper content.”

Each brief covers the concept, why it suits the brand, the opening hook, shot-by-shot instructions, on-screen text, caption, sound and the best time to post. In the invite-only beta, teams reported saving an average of 10 hours a week on research, plus another 12 hours on writing on-screen text, captions and hashtags and finding the right sounds. Teams had previously done this work by hand, because generic AI copy tends to sound the same from one brand to the next.

For a European hotel brand in the beta, klarva steered the team away from polished room tours, which gave viewers little reason to stop scrolling. Instead, it recommended storytelling and posts with the kind of practical value that viewers save and share, filmed in a style native to TikTok. In the seven weeks after the hotel adopted klarva's briefs, its average views per video rose from about 300 to 2,000.

“This is what our team was missing,” said the head of social at a US skincare brand.“TikTok can be confusing for brands, because it still has a reputation for being too unserious for some categories. The data from klarva, and our results, put that to rest.”

klarva starts by studying the brand. Teams enter their website, TikTok account, competitors, target markets and content language. klarva then analyses the brand's positioning, audience, and the formats, sounds and tone of its existing TikTok content. Because target market and content language are set separately, a brand can write in English for an audience in Germany, and recommendations reflect local culture rather than a straight translation. klarva supports six content languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

“For ten years, I did this job by hand,” said Bowler.“Every week started the same way: hours of scrolling, screenshotting trends, then trying to work out which ones a brand could use without looking like it was trying too hard. By the time we'd decided, the trend had often moved on. klarva takes over the part that ate my weeks, so teams can spend their time on what only people can do: making something that sounds like them.” Teams can drag briefs straight into a content calendar, refine them in klarva's Workshop, or discard them. Each choice feeds back into future recommendations.

“Many social media managers already ask chatbots what to post, but they don't really know your brand, your competitors, who you're trying to reach, or what's happening on TikTok right now. So everyone ends up with the same ideas,” said Dr. Asyikeen, Co-founder and CTO of KLAR.“There's quite a lot of information to keep track of, especially when things change so quickly. We built klarva as a recommendation system from the ground up. It decides what's worth making for one specific brand, produces complete briefs and gets sharper with every brief the team keeps, edits or rejects.”

Each social platform has its own formats, culture and signals, so klarva is built to be platform-native rather than one generic tool. The first release focuses on TikTok, while an Instagram version is planned for 2027.

Pricing and availability

klarva is available now to consumer brands with in-house social media teams in North America and Europe. Monthly and annual plans start at €97 per month, with unlimited team seats and a five-day free trial. More information is at .

klarva is an independent product and is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by TikTok.

About KLAR

KLAR Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based AI company that builds recommendation systems for social media teams. It was founded in 2025 by Dr. Asyikeen Azhar, a Singaporean data scientist specialising in algorithm design and machine learning, and Naomi Bowler, a Swiss-American social media strategist with more than a decade of experience in content strategy. Its first product, klarva, is an AI social media strategist that turns brand understanding and platform research into ready-to-shoot creative briefs, starting with TikTok.