New York, US - November 17, 2026 - Ace Therapeutics, a contract research organization supporting preclinical drug development across multiple therapeutic areas, has expanded its ophthalmology research services with integrated adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector development for ocular drug delivery and preclinical ocular gene therapy services, aiming to generate reliable structural and functional data for ocular research programs.

Ace Therapeutics' AAV vector discovery platform focuses on the design and engineering of adeno-associated viral vectors optimized for ocular gene delivery, addressing persistent challenges such as limited retinal penetration and low transduction efficiency. Its end-to-end AAV services span vector selection and characterization, AAV production and purification, formulation development, and drug delivery system screening, with an ocular-specific platform that enables AAV design, production/purification, titer determination, and safety/toxicity assessments. The platform also integrates artificial intelligence to accelerate vector discovery cycles and support multi-dimensional optimization of transduction efficiency, targeted delivery, and immunogenicity profiles.

rAAV vector development is integrated into the AAV platform, with customized programs tailored to specific ocular gene therapy applications. Leveraging the latest advancements in vector engineering, Ace Therapeutics' technology platform is applicable to a range of indications, including inherited retinal diseases, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

Complementing the vector workstream, Ace Therapeutics' ophthalmic technology platform also integrates a variety of ocular evaluation tools to support preclinical ocular studies. Its core toolset includes slit-lamp biomicroscopy, OCT, tonometry, fluorescein angiography, fundus photography, optokinetic/optomotor response testing, and other visual behavioral tests. Many of these methods are non-invasive or minimally invasive, support streamlined data collection, and configured according to individual project requirements.

Together, this platform is intended to give clients a coordinated path: vector design and production on one side, and the imaging and functional readouts needed to evaluate efficacy and safety in preclinical ocular studies on the other. For researchers engaged in ophthalmic drug discovery and development, Ace Therapeutics offers technology support ranging from individual service modules to integrated program management.

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a leading preclinical contract research organization (CRO) based in New York, providing customized disease models, drug development support, and preclinical research services across multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology. Ace Therapeutics provides integrated preclinical solutions including efficacy testing, pharmacokinetic analysis, toxicology studies, and biomarker development for pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations worldwide.