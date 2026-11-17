MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi denounced the recent Iranian attacks on Bahrain during a phone call Tuesday with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Zayani, affirming Amman's solidarity with Manama.

During the conversation, Safadi slammed the aggression, noting that Jordan stands behind all measures Bahrain takes to protect its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministers also discussed the "solid and brotherly" ties between Jordan and Bahrain, exploring ways to expand them to serve the two countries' shared interests.

//Petra// HA