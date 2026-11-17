A Last-Ball Thriller! Pakistan Defeat Arch-Rivals India To Reach Final
Batting first, India scored 179 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 180 runs on the final ball, scoring 180 for the loss of nine wickets to seal a thrilling one-wicket victory. Opener Nisar Ali played a notable innings of 64 runs.
With Pakistan needing seven runs off the last two balls, Junaid turned the game around with a six, bringing his team closer to victory.
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Pakistan had earlier defeated Bangladesh by 126 runs in their opening match and Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their second match.
Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are participating in the Blind T20 Asia Cup. The final will be played on November 20.
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