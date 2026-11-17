MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Nowshera: The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal gold mining in the Nizampur area of Tehsil Jahangira. However, no key individuals involved in the illegal activity could be arrested.

According to Assistant Commissioner Jahangira, Squadron Leader (Retd) Amanullah, 55 illegal mining plants and 60 huts were set on fire during operations in Jabi, Mandori and Darwazgai. Heavy machinery was also torched, while an excavator was seized.

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Meanwhile, local residents claim that government operations against illegal gold mining are limited to photo sessions, while the illegal activity continues to expand in the area.