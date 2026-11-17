Crackdown On Illegal Gold Mining In Nowshera Fails To Catch Key Culprits
According to Assistant Commissioner Jahangira, Squadron Leader (Retd) Amanullah, 55 illegal mining plants and 60 huts were set on fire during operations in Jabi, Mandori and Darwazgai. Heavy machinery was also torched, while an excavator was seized.
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Meanwhile, local residents claim that government operations against illegal gold mining are limited to photo sessions, while the illegal activity continues to expand in the area.
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