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Iran has referred criminal cases against 159 American and Israeli citizens to court in connection with the deaths of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Iranian judiciary spokesman Ali Kazemi announced the development during a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, November 17.

According to Kazemi, the cases involve 92 US citizens and 67 Israeli citizens accused in connection with the deaths of Khamenei and his relatives.

The spokesman said criminal proceedings had been initiated over the deaths of the former supreme leader, his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and son-in-law.

Kazemi added that the Iranian authorities had taken measures under both civil and criminal law as part of the proceedings.

Khamenei and several members of his family were killed on February 28 during US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Following his death, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected his son, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader.

The Iranian judiciary has not provided further details about the identities of the 159 individuals or the specific charges brought against them.