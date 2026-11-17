Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings Inc.: Today announced the opening of its first dispensary in Sebring, Florida. Curaleaf Sebring, located at 4226 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL will begin serving patients on Wednesday November 18, followed by a two-day grand opening celebration on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. shares T are trading down $0.41 at $11.15.
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