IGM Financial Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - IGM Financial Inc.: Today announced it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the sixth consecutive year. The annual ranking recognizes the top 100 Canadian employers that provide exceptional workplaces for their employees. IGM Financial Inc. shares T are trading down $0.29 at $89.36.
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