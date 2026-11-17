MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The opening of the Francophone Film Festival is taking place in Baku on November 17, with the program featuring four films produced in France, Belgium, and Switzerland, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The festival is organized by the embassies of France, Switzerland, and Belgium in Azerbaijan in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers.

The main goal of the festival is to introduce Azerbaijani audiences to the rich cinematic heritage of French-speaking countries, promote intercultural dialogue, and present notable works of world cinema to a wide audience.

The festival opens on November 17 with a screening of the French musical dramedy "Brothers in the Orchestra" (En fanfare / The Marching Band, 2024) directed by Emmanuel Courcol. The film tells the story of a world-famous conductor who finds out about the existence of a brother he didn't know about before. Having grown up in completely different social conditions, the brothers are trying to find a common language: one leads famous orchestras, the other works in the school cafeteria and plays trombone in the local brass band. The film touches on the themes of family ties, social inequality, and the unifying power of music.

On November 24, audiences will be treated to the Belgian film “The Kid with a Bike” (Le Gamin au vélo, 2011), directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. The plot centers on a boy searching for his father's love and care. The film explores themes of family relationships, social responsibility, and human solidarity.

On December 1, there will be a screening of the French film The Handsome Serge (Le Beau Serge, 1958) by Claude Chabrol, his first feature-length fiction film. This work, which played an important role in the emergence of the French“New Wave,” explores friendship, moral responsibility, and the contradictions in human relationships.

The program will conclude on December 8 with the historical drama (Unruhe / Unrest, 2022) by Swiss director Cyril Schäublin. The film is set in the late 19th century in a small Swiss town known for its watchmaking industry. The main character, Josephine, works at a factory making watch movements. Against the backdrop of technological changes and new approaches to the organization of labor, time, and currency, she joins a local movement of anarchist watchmakers, where she meets the Russian traveler and cartographer Peter Kropotkin.

The festival brings together works of classic and contemporary European cinema, showcasing diverse artistic approaches and the stories of people from different eras and societies.

Screenings will take place every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the CineMastercard Azerbaijan movie theater.

Will be updated