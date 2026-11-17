MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association® (AUA), in partnership with the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA), released the 2026 Disorders of Ejaculation Guideline Amendment, providing clinicians with contemporary, evidence-based recommendations for the evaluation and management of premature ejaculation and delayed ejaculation.

The Guideline offers a framework for diagnosing and treating disorders of ejaculation, which can significantly affect sexual satisfaction, emotional well-being, and intimate relationships. Disorders of ejaculation are among the most common male sexual health concerns and may occur alongside other sexual dysfunctions, including erectile dysfunction and diminished sexual interest, complicating both diagnosis and treatment.

The updated Guideline emphasizes patient-centered care and shared decision-making, including involvement of sexual partner(s) whenever appropriate, to optimize treatment outcomes.

"Disorders of ejaculation are prevalent but poorly understood. The 2026 update to the Guideline provides the most contemporary and evidence-based strategies for evaluation and management of patients with either premature or delayed ejaculation," said Alan Shindel, MD, MAS, chair of the Guideline.

The updated Guideline includes 26 statements addressing the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of ejaculation disorders.

Key updates include:



Evidence-based recommendations for the diagnostic evaluation of patients presenting with concerns about premature or delayed ejaculation.

Guidance on available pharmacologic treatment options and their role in patient management.

Discussion of alternative therapies and their potential use in select patients.

Emphasis on patient education, counseling, and shared decision-making, including engagement of sexual partner(s) when appropriate. Updated evidence supporting clinicians in the management of both premature ejaculation and delayed ejaculation using contemporary diagnostic and treatment strategies.

The Guideline was developed through a rigorous evidence review and expert consensus process. The amendment incorporates newly published literature identified through a systematic review of studies from January 2020 to December 2024, ensuring that the recommendations reflect the latest available evidence.

"SMSNA is proud to have contributed to the development of this important guideline on the treatment of men with disorders of ejaculation. This new update provides practicing urologists with the information they need to optimize sexual wellness for men and their partners," SMSNA said in a statement.

The full Guideline is available at AUAnet.org/DOE2026

A summary of the Guideline is also available online at:

Shindel AW, Rowland D, Varela N, Holmes RS, and Bajic P. Disorders of Ejaculation: AUA/SMSNA Guideline (2027). J Urol. 0(0).10.1097/JU.0000000000005378

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Attachment

AUA/SMSNA Release Disorders of Ejaculation Guideline Amendment

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 410-689-4033...