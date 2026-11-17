Wellness Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 2.4 Trillion By 2035 As Spa Expansion And Asia-Pacific Demand Fuel 9.3% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$990.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2400 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.1. Segment scope
1.1.2. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased database
1.3.2. Internal database
1.3.3. Secondary sources
1.3.4. Primary research
1.3.5. Details of primary research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data analysis models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.7. Research Assumptions
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Service outlook
2.2.2. Travel purpose outlook
2.2.3. Travel outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Global Wellness Tourism Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3. Global Wellness Tourism: Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Wellness Tourism Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis 2021-2035 (USD Million)
4.1. Wellness Tourism Service Market: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Service Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2026 & 2035
4.3. Global Wellness Tourism Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Service
4.3.1. In-country transport
4.3.2. Lodging
4.3.3. Food & Beverage
4.3.4. Wellness Activities
4.3.5. Shopping
4.3.6. Others
Chapter 5. Global Wellness Tourism Market Segment Analysis, by Travel Purpose, 2021-2035 (USD Million)
5.1. Wellness Tourism Travel Purpose Market: Segment Dashboard Technology
5.2. Travel Purpose Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2026 & 2035
5.3. Global Wellness Tourism Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Travel Purpose
5.3.1. Primary
5.3.2. Secondary
Chapter 6. Global Wellness Tourism Market Segment Analysis, by Travel Estimates, 2021-2035 (USD Million)
6.1. Wellness Tourism Travel Market: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Travel Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2026 & 2035
6.3. Global Wellness Tourism Market Size Estimates & Forecast, by Travel
6.3.1. Domestic
6.3.2. International
Chapter 7. Wellness Tourism Market Segment Analysis, by Region, 2021-2035 (USD Million)
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2026 & 2035
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Regional Market Snapshot
7.4. Wellness Tourism Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2035
7.5. North America
7.5.1. North America Wellness Tourism Market, 2021-2035 (USD Million)
7.5.2. U.S.
7.5.3. Canada
7.5.4. Mexico
7.6. Europe
7.6.1. Europe Wellness Tourism Market, 2021-2035 (USD Million)
7.6.2. UK
7.6.3. Germany
7.6.4. France
7.6.5. Italy
7.6.6. Spain
7.6.7. Russia
7.6.8. Austria
7.6.9. Switzerland
7.7. Asia-Pacific
7.7.1. Japan
7.7.2. China
7.7.3. India
7.7.4. Australia
7.7.5. South Korea
7.7.6. Thailand
7.7.7. Malaysia
7.7.8. Indonesia
7.8. Latin America
7.8.1. Brazil
7.8.2. Argentina
7.9. MEA
7.9.1. South Africa
7.9.2. Saudi Arabia
7.9.3. UAE
7.9.4. Turkey
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Hilton
8.4.2. Accor
8.4.3. Hyatt Corporation
8.4.4. Rancho La Puerta, Inc
8.4.5. Marriott International, Inc.
8.4.6. Rosewood Hotels Group.
8.4.7. Niraamaya Retreats
8.4.8. Omni Hotels & Resorts
8.4.9. InterContinental Hotels Group
8.4.10. Four Seasons Hotels Limited
Chapter 9. Key Market Insights & Strategic Recommendations
9.1. Wellness Tourism is Transitioning from Luxury Niche to Mainstream Travel Behavior
9.1.1. Strategic Recommendation
9.2. Asia-Pacific is the Global Growth Engine, Driven by Cultural Wellness Assets and Government Support
9.2.1. Strategic Recommendation
9.3. Premiumization and Experiential Spending are Core Revenue Drivers
9.3.1. Strategic Recommendation
9.4. Domestic Wellness Tourism Anchors Market Stability, While International Drives Premium Growth
9.4.1. Strategic Recommendation
9.5. Wellness Activities are the Fastest-Growing Revenue Segment
9.5.1. Strategic Recommendation
List of Tables [5]
List of Figures [126]
Companies Featured
- Hilton Accor Hyatt Corporation Rancho La Puerta, Inc. Marriott International, Inc. Rosewood Hotels Group Niraamaya Retreats IHG Hotels & Resorts (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC) Omni Hotels & Resorts Four Seasons Hotels Limited
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