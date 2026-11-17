Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wellness Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, Travel Purpose, Travel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wellness tourism market was valued at an estimated USD 990.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 trillion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2035, supported by rising consumer interest in health and wellness, continued spa development, emerging industry trends, and government initiatives promoting wellness-focused travel.

Expansion of spa facilities across urban centers, luxury resorts, and remote or nature-based destinations is improving access to personalized wellness programs, treatments, and holistic services. This development is strengthening the wellness tourism ecosystem while allowing hotels, resorts, destination operators, and service providers to address changing traveler preferences.

Growing awareness of mental and emotional well-being is also influencing travel decisions. Consumers are increasingly seeking experiences that combine leisure with wellness activities, healthy dining, restorative treatments, and structured programs. In response, tourism providers are introducing targeted services and campaigns designed to meet demand for more personalized and wellness-oriented travel experiences.

Government support is expected to contribute to market growth through tourism promotion, destination development, infrastructure investment, and initiatives that position wellness services as a core component of regional travel strategies. These efforts are creating opportunities for businesses across lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, and wellness activities.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, along with insights into market developments and trends across key sub-segments. Forecasts cover the period from 2021 to 2035, with the global wellness tourism market assessed by service, travel purpose, travel type, and region.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2035)



In-country Transport

Lodging

Food & Beverage

Wellness Activities

Shopping Others

These service categories reflect the broad economic impact of wellness tourism across the traveler journey. Lodging and wellness activities remain central to the guest experience, while transportation, dining, and shopping create additional revenue opportunities for destination stakeholders.

Travel Purpose Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2035)



Primary Secondary

Travel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2035)



Domestic International

The analysis evaluates both domestic and international wellness tourism, enabling businesses to assess differences in traveler demand, spending patterns, destination preferences, and market potential. It also examines travelers whose primary purpose is wellness and those who incorporate wellness services into a broader trip.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2035)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and Russia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey

The regional assessment highlights opportunities across established and developing wellness tourism destinations. It supports comparisons of market size, revenue potential, emerging trends, and competitive conditions across major national and regional markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of the wellness tourism market across major regions, countries, and segments

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Insights into the trends and growth drivers shaping future demand

Segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market assessment

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams

Actionable intelligence for strategic planning and effective decision-making

Market share analysis and competition strategy insights Coverage of product and service innovation influencing the industry

The report is designed to help tourism operators, investors, hospitality providers, wellness brands, policymakers, and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities and develop informed growth strategies. Its analysis combines historical market intelligence, revenue forecasts, trend assessment, and competitive insights to support investment planning, market entry, service development, and long-term business decisions within the global wellness tourism market.

Key Attributes:

