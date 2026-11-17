MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more legacy companies and entrepreneurs enter the growing commercial space industry, attorneys have ample opportunity to advise them - but may be wondering where to begin. Practicing Law in the Space Industry (PLI Press), by veteran attorneys Idris Motiwala and Amna Arshad, will help lawyers get up to speed on key aspects of this burgeoning area, from financing to regulatory compliance.

Written for both in-house and outside counsel advising start-ups as well as established companies doing business in the space sector, Practicing Law in the Space Industry is the first comprehensive guide that takes attorneys through the numerous stages of advising a commercial space company, from initial funding and financing to data licensing arrangements.

With the space industry being one of the most heavily regulated, and compliance concerns spanning multiple federal agencies, Practicing Law in the Space Industry is intended to be a first stop for any attorney looking for a general survey of the field's specialized regulatory requirements.

“As commercial entities venture further into space exploration, they require sophisticated legal advice to understand the complex web of regulations governing the industry,” says Motiwala.“Our book is intended to give a broad overview of compliance concerns every space attorney should be aware of.”

Topics covered include:



FAA launch and reentry licensing

FCC spectrum and orbital debris compliance

NOAA remote sensing authorization

International trade considerations

Financing and commercial contract concerns unique to the industry

The government contracting process Space insurance and space arbitration



The book is notable for its breadth of coverage. Organized to mirror the lifecycle of issues a practitioner will encounter, Practicing Law in the Space Industry is an essential resource for any lawyer advising space companies.

For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the authors

Idris Motiwala is an associate at Crowell & Moring LLP, where he advises clients on general corporate and commercial contracting matters with a perspective uniquely grounded in the commercial space industry. Prior to joining the firm, he served as Associate General Counsel and Acting General Counsel of Firefly Aerospace, leading the company's legal and compliance functions and gaining firsthand experience with the governance, contractual, and regulatory complexities that define the commercial space sector.

Amna Arshad is a Director and Associate General Counsel for Worldwide Aviation at Amazon, leading the legal team responsible for its Amazon Air cargo network and the Prime Air drone delivery program. Before joining Amazon in 2025, she was a partner and head of the aviation practice at Crowell & Moring LLP, where she represented international airlines, manufacturers, operators, investors, and trade groups in commercial, regulatory, and litigation matters. She started her career in aviation at the US Department of Transportation as a Senior Trial Attorney in the Aviation Enforcement office.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit to learn more.

Contact:

Carroll Rudman, Infinite Global

+1 646 330 4512

...