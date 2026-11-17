Immunoassays For Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2033 Blood-Based Diagnostics And Precision Medicine Fuel Growth To USD 2.12 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Disease
1.2.3. Application
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.3.3. Pipeline Analysis
3.3.4. Patent Expiry Analysis
3.3.5. Pricing Analysis
Chapter 4. Global Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market, by Product Business Analysis
4.1. Product Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Product Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Instruments
4.4.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Reagents
4.5.1. Reagents Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Services
4.6.1. Services Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market: Segment Analysis, by Disease Business Analysis
5.1. Disease Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Disease Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Disease, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Alzheimer's Disease
5.4.1. Alzheimer's Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Parkinson's Disease
5.5.1. Parkinson's Disease Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Multiple Sclerosis
5.6.1. Multiple Sclerosis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market: Segment Analysis, by Application Business Analysis
6.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Application Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. In Vitro Diagnostics Application
6.4.1. In Vitro Diagnostics Application Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Research Application
6.5.1. Research Application Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
7.3.1. Standard Country Analysis
7.3.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
7.3.1.2. Target Disease Prevalence
7.3.1.3. Regulatory Framework
7.3.1.4. Reimbursement Framework
7.4. North America
7.4.1. North America Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. U.S. Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.3. Canada Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.4. Mexico Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Europe
7.5.1. Europe Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. UK Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.3. Germany Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.4. France Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.5. Italy Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.6. Spain Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.7. Denmark Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.8. Sweden Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.9. Norway Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. Asia Pacific Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. Japan Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.3. China Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.4. India Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.5. Australia Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.6. South Korea Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.7. Thailand Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Latin America
7.7.1. Latin America Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.2. Brazil Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.3. Argentina Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Middle East and Africa
7.8.1. Middle East and Africa Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8.2. South Africa Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8.3. Saudi Arabia Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8.4. UAE Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.8.5. Kuwait Immunoassays for Neurological Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Participant Overview
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis
8.3. Company Categorization
8.4. Strategy Mapping
8.5. Company Profiles/Listing
8.5.1. Profile Coverage
8.5.1.1. Overview
8.5.1.2. Financial Performance
8.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5.2. QIAGEN
8.5.3. Abbott
8.5.4. Merck & Co., Inc.
8.5.5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
8.5.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.5.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
8.5.8. Sysmex Corporation
8.5.9. Merck KGaA.
8.5.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
8.5.11. Nimble Therapeutics
List of Tables [97]
List of Figures [79]
Companies Featured
- QIAGEN Abbott Merck & Co., Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Sysmex Corporation Merck KGaA F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd. Nimble Therapeutics
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