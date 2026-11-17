Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunoassay for Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Disease, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Immunoassay for Neurological Biomarkers Market to Reach USD 2.12 Billion by 2033

The global immunoassay for neurological biomarkers market was valued at an estimated USD 1.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2026 to 2033, driven by the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, growing demand for early diagnosis, adoption of minimally invasive blood-based testing, and continued advances in high-sensitivity immunoassay technologies.

Increasing demand for earlier detection of neurological disorders is strengthening the clinical role of biomarker-based immunoassays. Conditions such as Alzheimer's disease frequently remain undiagnosed during their early stages, increasing the need for accessible and accurate diagnostic solutions that can support timely treatment decisions. In October 2025, F. Hoffmann-La Roche received U.S. FDA clearance for its Elecsys pTau181 blood-based immunoassay, which is designed to assist with the early detection of Alzheimer's disease in clinical and primary care settings. Such tests can improve patient referral pathways, reduce diagnostic delays, and support broader neurological biomarker testing across healthcare systems.

The shift toward minimally invasive blood-based diagnostics is also accelerating market adoption. Compared with cerebrospinal fluid testing and imaging techniques, blood-based immunoassays can improve patient compliance, reduce procedural risks, and support higher testing volumes. Their suitability for primary care practices and clinical laboratories is expanding access to neurological diagnostics beyond specialized care centers.

High-sensitivity digital immunoassays, including Simoa platforms, enable the detection of low-abundance biomarkers such as pTau217 and neurofilament light chain. These platforms are improving analytical sensitivity, reproducibility, diagnostic accuracy, and laboratory throughput. In May 2025, Fujirebio received U.S. FDA clearance for its Lumipulse G pTau217/?-Amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio test, a blood-based immunoassay developed to detect Alzheimer's pathology. Regulatory progress involving these technologies is expected to support large-scale clinical deployment and wider adoption.

Neurological biomarkers are also becoming increasingly important in drug development and precision medicine. Immunoassays support patient stratification, treatment monitoring, clinical trial enrollment, and endpoint evaluation. Development of disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease has intensified demand for accurate diagnostic tools that can identify eligible patients at early stages. As biomarker-driven treatment strategies advance, immunoassays are expected to play a growing role in personalized neurological care and therapeutic decision-making.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by product, disease, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Instruments

Reagents Services

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



In Vitro Diagnostics Application Research Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Across these markets, continued regulatory approvals, investment in neurological research, expansion of clinical laboratory infrastructure, and demand for scalable testing are expected to shape industry growth through 2033.

Key Attributes:

