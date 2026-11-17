MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: the securities action alleges Alphabet committed to a June 2026 launch of its flagship Gemini 3.5 Pro AI model while undisclosed training setbacks allegedly left the model months behind schedule

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, ERISA plan fiduciaries, and asset managers that a securities class action has been filed against Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG). The action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Alphabet securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On July 16, 2026, Alphabet Class A shares fell $16.46, or 4.4%, on unusually heavy trading volume, and Class C shares fell $16.39, or a similar 4.4%. Funds holding both GOOGL and GOOG took that single-session decline in two positions at once. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 1, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders: What the Complaint Charges

The complaint charges that management publicly committed to a June 2026 release of Gemini 3.5 Pro, Alphabet's flagship artificial intelligence model. According to the complaint, management did not disclose that the model was delivering disappointing training results, and as averred, those undisclosed setbacks meant the launch would be significantly delayed. Bloomberg reported on July 16, 2026 that the model was months behind schedule, and Reuters reported on September 30, 2026 that Google no longer plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations in Institutional Investor Securities Recovery

Plan trustees and investment committees with monitoring duties often review whether portfolio losses tied to alleged securities violations call for a formal claims evaluation. Alphabet's two share classes are held across many pension, endowment, and index portfolios. As a result, the proposed class may include a substantial number of institutional purchasers.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Class scope: The proposed class covers purchasers of Alphabet securities, including Class A (GOOGL) and Class C (GOOG) shares, from May 19, 2026 through July 16, 2026.

Lead plaintiff selection: Courts generally weigh the size of each applicant's financial interest, which often favors institutions with significant positions.

Oversight role: A lead plaintiff selects class counsel, subject to court approval, and monitors the litigation on behalf of all class members.

Absent class members: Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain eligible to share in any recovery. Records to assemble: Trade-level data for both share classes, including purchase dates, quantities, prices, and any later sales.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly when the issuer is as widely held as Alphabet. The complaint alleges that public commitments to a June 2026 launch were made while training setbacks went undisclosed, and fiduciaries holding either share class may wish to assess what that means for their portfolios." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Alphabet Lawsuit

Q: When did Alphabet Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 19, 2026 to July 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the Alphabet class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the Alphabet lawsuit? A: The complaint names Alphabet Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives Sundar Pichai and Anat Ashkenazi.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do Alphabet investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my Alphabet shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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