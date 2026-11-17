MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Operators can drive ROI through online and onshore expansion, e-sports offerings, mobile access, strategic partnerships and AI, AR/VR and blockchain-led engagement.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sports Betting Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports betting market was valued at US$108.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$198.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 10% during 2025-2030. Market growth is being supported by regulatory reforms, wider internet and smartphone access, rising purchasing power, increased sports viewership, and sustained demand for online gambling services.

Legalization across additional jurisdictions is creating new revenue opportunities while encouraging competition among licensed sports betting operators. Regulatory authorities are also strengthening responsible gambling requirements through self-exclusion programs, deposit limits, consumer education, and enhanced licensing standards. These measures support consumer protection, market credibility, and the long-term sustainability of the global sports betting industry.

Sports Betting Market Segmentation

By Platform: The report segments the market into Online and Land-Based platforms. Online sports betting accounted for the largest market share and is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment through 2030. The shift from land-based gambling to digital channels, combined with the accessibility of smartphones, tablets, and computers, enables consumers to place bets from virtually any location. The gradual introduction of online gambling licenses in the US has also contributed to segment growth.

By Type: Online sports betting is divided into Onshore and Offshore categories. Onshore platforms held the leading share and are forecast to record the strongest growth. Governments are increasingly recognizing the economic potential of regulated online betting, including licensing revenue and taxation. Stringent regulatory standards, fair-play requirements, and consumer protection measures also strengthen trust in licensed onshore operators.

By Betting Type: Key categories include Fixed Odds Wagering, Exchange Betting, Live/In-Play Betting, eSports Betting, and Others. Fixed Odds Wagering led the market due to its accessibility, established consumer base, and predictable potential returns. eSports Betting is expected to grow at the fastest rate as competitive gaming audiences expand, particularly among younger consumers. High-speed internet availability and increased streaming coverage of eSports tournaments are further supporting adoption.

By Sports Type: The market covers Football, Horse Racing, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, Hockey, and Others. Football represented the largest share and is expected to remain the fastest-growing category. Major competitions, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA World Cup, generate substantial global engagement. A year-round schedule of domestic and international matches provides operators with a continuous range of betting opportunities.

Regional Market Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global sports betting market, supported by rising disposable incomes and strong interest in football, cricket, basketball, and eSports. Although gambling remains restricted in Mainland China, government-authorized offerings such as the Welfare Lottery and Sports Lottery continue to operate. Demand for online markets related to popular competitive games, including League of Legends and Dota, also contributes to regional activity.

Europe remains a mature sports betting market, led by established jurisdictions such as the UK. The UK Gambling Commission oversees licensing, customer protection, age restrictions, and responsible gambling measures. The country's longstanding horse racing and betting culture, combined with the growth of online betting platforms, has created a highly developed and diverse industry.

North America offers significant expansion potential as sports betting regulation progresses on a state-by-state basis in the US. New York introduced online sports betting in 2022, materially expanding the country's addressable market. Additional US states and Canadian provinces may adopt regulated betting frameworks as governments evaluate potential tax revenue and consumer demand.

Market Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

Key sports betting market growth drivers include the increasing number of internet users, expansion of online gambling, higher casino visitation, growing sports audiences, favorable government policies, and closer integration between betting, media, and entertainment. In the US, the 2018 Supreme Court decision overturning the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act enabled individual states to legalize sports betting. As of 2023, 36 states had legalized the activity, with 30 offering live betting.

Technology will continue to influence product development and customer engagement. AI & ML, AR/VR, blockchain, 5G adoption, social betting platforms, and multicurrency capabilities are expected to improve personalization, transaction efficiency, security, and interactive experiences. Sportsbook technology insourcing and consolidation across the online gambling market may also help operators control costs, accelerate innovation, and differentiate their services.

The market nevertheless faces challenges associated with gaming taxes, data integrity & security, match-fixing, regulatory complexity, and responsible gambling compliance. Operators must balance commercial expansion with robust safeguards and transparent practices.

COVID-19 Impact and Market Outlook

COVID-19 disrupted live sporting events and placed considerable pressure on land-based operators. At the same time, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation and encouraged investment in online products. The resumption of live sports and the return of consumer confidence supported market recovery, while lasting changes in digital behavior strengthened the role of mobile betting platforms.

Competitive Landscape

The global sports betting market is highly competitive, with established operators, digital-first businesses, and technology providers pursuing mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and geographic expansion. Key companies identified in the report include:



International Game Technology Plc. (IGT)

Super Group Limited (Betway)

Kindred Group Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc.

Evoke plc.

Entain Plc.

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Sun International (SunBet)

Rivalry Corp.

Draftkings Inc.

ComeOn Group Fortuna Entertainment Group A.S.

Competitive strategies increasingly focus on mobile betting apps, proprietary technology, broader betting portfolios, responsible gambling capabilities, and entry into newly regulated jurisdictions. Continued legalization, technological progress, and growing consumer interest in traditional sports and eSports are expected to sustain global sports betting market expansion through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Sports Betting: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Sports Betting

2.1.2 Types and Method of Sports Betting

2.1.3 Sports Betting Industry Value Chain

2.2 Sports Betting Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Sports Betting Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Sports Betting Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Sports Betting Market by Platform (Online and Land-Based)

3.1.4 Global Sports Betting Market by Betting Type (Fixed Odds Wagering, Exchange Betting, Live/In-Play Betting, eSports Betting, and Others)

3.1.5 Global Sports Betting Market by Sports Type (Football, Horse Racing, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, Hockey, and Others)

3.1.6 Global Sports Betting Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Sports Betting Market: Platform Analysis

3.2.1 Global Sports Betting Market by Platform: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Online Sports Betting Market by Type (Onshore and Offshore)

3.2.4 Global Onshore Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Offshore Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Land-Based Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3 Global Sports Betting Market: Betting Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Sports Betting Market by Betting Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Fixed Odds Wagering Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Exchange Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Live/In Play Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.5 Global eSports Betting Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Other Sports Betting Market by Value

3.4 Global Sports Betting Market: Sports Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Sports Betting Market by Sports Type: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Football Betting Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Horse Racing Betting Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Basketball Betting Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Baseball Betting Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Cricket Betting Market by Value

3.4.7 Global Hockey Betting Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Others Sports Betting Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market by Region (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.4 China Sports Betting Market by Value

4.1.5 Japan Sports Betting Market by Value

4.1.6 Australia Sports Betting Market by Value

4.1.7 India Sports Betting Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2 Europe Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Sports Betting Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Europe Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Sports Betting Market by Region (The UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Rest of the Europe)

4.2.4 The UK Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2.5 France Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2.6 Italy Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2.7 Germany Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2.8 Spain Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2.9 Rest of Europe Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3 North America Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Sports Betting Market: An Overview

4.3.2 North America Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.3 North America Sports Betting Market by Platform (Online and Land-Based)

4.3.4 North America Online Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.5 North America Land-Based Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.6 North America Sports Betting Market by Region (US, Canada, and Mexico)

4.3.7 The US Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.8 The US Sports Betting Market by Platform (Online and Land-Based)

4.3.9 The US Online Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.10 The US Land-Based Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.11 Canada Sports Betting Market by Value

4.3.12 Mexico Sports Betting Market by Value

4.4 Rest of World Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of World Sports Betting Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of World Sports Betting Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Purchasing Power

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Internet Users

5.1.3 Increasing Casino Visitation

5.1.4 Growing Popularity of Sports Events

5.1.5 Integration of Sports Betting with Media and Entertainment

5.1.6 Favorable Government Regulations

5.1.7 Increasing Use of Mobile Betting Apps

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Increasing Gaming Tax Revenues

5.2.2 Data Integrity and Security

5.2.3 Match Fixing and Integrity Concerns

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of E-Sports

5.3.2 Increasing 5G Adoption

5.3.3 Insourcing of Sportsbook Technology

5.3.4 Growing Popularity of In-play/Live Betting

5.3.5 Consolidation in Online Gambling Market

5.3.6 Platform Universality

5.3.7 Growing Impact of Technologies (AI & ML, AR/VR, and Blockchain)

5.3.8 Increasing Engagement through Social Betting Platforms

5.3.9 Multicurrency Factor

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Sports Betting Market: Competitive Landscape

6.2 The US Sports Betting Market Players by Gross Gaming Revenue Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 International Game Technology Plc. (IGT)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Business Strategies

7.2 Super Group Limited (Betway)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Operating Segments

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Kindred Group Plc

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Operating Segments

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Flutter Entertainment Plc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Operating Segments

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Evoke Plc.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Operating Segments

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Entain Plc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Operating Segments

7.6.3 Business Strategies

7.7 Churchill Downs Incorporated

7.7.1 Business Overview

7.7.2 Operating Segments

7.7.3 Business Strategy

7.8 Sun International (SunBet)

7.8.1 Business Overview

7.8.2 Operating Segments

7.8.3 Business Strategy

7.9 Rivalry Corp.

7.9.1 Business Overview

7.9.2 Operating Segments

7.9.3 Business Strategy

7.10 Draftkings Inc.

7.10.1 Business Overview

7.10.2 Revenue by Source

7.10.3 Business Strategy

7.11 ComeOn Group

7.11.1 Business Overview

7.11.2 Business Strategy

7.12 Fortuna Entertainment Group A.S.

7.12.1 Business Overview

7.12.2 Business Strategy

List of Figures [106]

List of Tables [1]

Companies Featured



International Game Technology Plc. (IGT)

Super Group Limited (Betway)

Kindred Group Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc.

Evoke Plc.

Entain Plc.

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Sun International (SunBet)

Rivalry Corp.

Draftkings Inc.

ComeOn Group Fortuna Entertainment Group A.S.

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