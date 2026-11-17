MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on active, affluent seniors with wellness, pilgrimage and accessible travel packages, supported by senior-friendly infrastructure and flexible booking options.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Silver Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Age Group, Gender, Category, Destination, Booking Mode, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silver tourism market was valued at an estimated USD 2.15 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.26 trillion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 19.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by an aging global population, greater disposable income among retirees, longer life expectancy, and improved health among older adults.

As seniors remain active later in life, demand is increasing for leisure travel, longer trips, cultural experiences, wellness programs, and accessible tourism services. Advances in healthcare and growing health awareness are also enabling older travelers to explore new destinations with greater confidence. These factors are creating significant opportunities for tourism operators, accommodation providers, wellness resorts, cruise companies, travel agencies, and destination management organizations.

Wellness and Medical Tourism Gain Momentum

Wellness and medical tourism are emerging as major silver tourism market trends. Older travelers are increasingly selecting trips that combine relaxation with preventive healthcare, medical procedures, spa therapies, yoga retreats, Ayurveda treatments, detox programs, and holistic wellness activities. This preference is encouraging healthcare providers and hospitality businesses to develop integrated travel experiences centered on physical and mental well-being.

In March 2026, Fullerton Health Philippines partnered with Nurture Wellness Village in Tagaytay to introduce a wellness tourism package combining preventive healthcare with a nature-based retreat. The package incorporated executive health screenings, an overnight eco-therapy stay, optional spa treatments, detox programs, and holistic wellness activities. It was designed for domestic and international travelers seeking medical support, relaxation, and rejuvenation in a scenic setting.

Spiritual and Pilgrimage Travel Expands

Demand for spiritual and pilgrimage tourism is also increasing among senior travelers. Organized faith-based journeys often include guided tours, comfortable accommodations, medical assistance, transportation, and other support services that improve safety and convenience.

In November 2025, Epic Yatra announced Chardham Yatra packages for the 2026 pilgrimage season. The end-to-end travel options ranged from budget to luxury and included AC transportation, hotel accommodations, meals, guided support, and medical assistance. The 11-13 day itineraries offered customization for families and senior citizens, including helicopter services and priority darshan support.

Accessible Tourism Infrastructure Supports Growth

Investment in senior-friendly infrastructure remains essential to market expansion. Tourism companies and destinations are improving wheelchair access, medical support, transportation, barrier-free accommodations, and mobility assistance. These enhancements allow older adults to travel more independently while improving comfort and safety throughout the journey.

In March 2026, Living Water Retirement Residence launched a resort-style senior living concept in Collingwood, Canada. The development combined luxury senior suites with resort amenities, wellness programs, recreational activities, and scenic surroundings. Its model accommodates both long-term stays and leisure travel, strengthening the destination's appeal to older visitors.

Market Segmentation and Coverage

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. Silver tourism market segmentation includes:



Type: Beach tours, cruise tours, historic and cultural tours, adventure tours, wellness retreats, nature and wildlife tours, and others

Age group: 50 - 60 years, 61 - 70 years, and above 70 years

Gender: Male and female

Category: Solo and group travel

Destination: Domestic and international Booking mode: Travel agencies or agents and direct booking through online platforms, phone, email, or in-person visits

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and MEA. Key countries assessed include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed silver tourism market analysis across major regions and segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share analysis

Actionable insights for identifying revenue streams and guiding investment decisions Coverage of product and service innovation shaping the future of senior travel

The report equips tourism companies, investors, healthcare providers, hospitality operators, and policymakers with market intelligence to evaluate growth opportunities and develop strategies for the rapidly expanding global silver tourism industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Type Snapshot

2.3. Age Group Snapshot

2.4. Gender Snapshot

2.5. Category Snapshot

2.6. Destination Snapshot

2.7. Booking Mode Snapshot

2.8. Regional Snapshot

2.9. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Silver Tourism Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Service Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Silver Tourism Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Silver Tourism Market, by Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Beach Tour

5.3.2. Wellness Retreats

5.3.3. Adventure Tour

5.3.4. Cruise Tour

5.3.5. Nature & Wildlife Tour

5.3.6. Historic & Cultural Tour

5.3.7. Others

Chapter 6. Silver Tourism Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Silver Tourism Market, by Age Group: Key Takeaways

6.2. Age Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Age Group, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. 50 - 60 Years

6.3.2. 61 - 70 Years

6.3.3. Above 70 Years

Chapter 7. Silver Tourism Market: Gender Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Silver Tourism Market, by Gender: Key Takeaways

7.2. Gender Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Gender, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. Male

7.3.2. Female

Chapter 8. Silver Tourism Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Silver Tourism Market, by Category: Key Takeaways

8.2. Category Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Category, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.1. Solo

8.3.2. Group

Chapter 9. Silver Tourism Market: Destination Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Silver Tourism Market, by Destination: Key Takeaways

9.2. Destination Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Destination, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

9.3.1. Domestic

9.3.2. International

Chapter 10. Silver Tourism Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Silver Tourism Market, by Booking Mode: Key Takeaways

10.2. Booking Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

10.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Booking Mode, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

10.3.1. Travel Agency/Agents

10.3.2. Direct Booking

Chapter 11. Silver Tourism Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Silver Tourism Market: Regional Outlook

11.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

11.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Europe

11.3.3. Asia-Pacific

11.3.4. Central & South America

11.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 12. Silver Tourism Market: Competitive Analysis

12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

12.2. Company Categorization

12.3. Participant's Overview

12.4. Financial Performance

12.5. Service Benchmarking

12.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

12.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

12.8. Strategy Mapping

12.9. Company Profiles

12.9.1. SOTC Travel Limited

12.9.2. Intrepid Travel

12.9.3. Thomas Cook India Group

12.9.4. China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited

12.9.5. Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd.

12.9.6. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

12.9.7. Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd.

12.9.8. Expedia, Inc.

12.9.9. MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD.

12.9.10. Liberty Travel

12.9.11. Collette Travel Service

12.9.12. Tauck

12.9.13. Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

12.9.14. Travel Leaders

12.9.15. Yatra Online Limited

List of Tables [191]

List of Figures [63]

Companies Featured



SOTC Travel Limited

Intrepid Travel

Thomas Cook India Group

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited

Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd

Expedia, Inc.

MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD.

Liberty Travel

Collette Travel Service

Tauck

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Travel Leaders Yatra Online Limited

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