MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland State University analysis shows midstream investment more than doubled in six months as construction began on four natural gas power plants

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct investment in Ohio's shale energy industry rose about 25% from the first half of 2025 to $3.6 billion in the second half of 2025, according to a new study from Cleveland State University's Levin College of Public Affairs and Education. Construction began on four natural gas power plants during that period.

The $619 million invested in the four Licking County plants marks a turning point for downstream investment, which totaled just $300,000 in the first half of 2025. With 10 more gas power plants planned across Ohio through 2028, power generation is quickly becoming one of the strongest forces shaping the state's energy industry.

Pipelines are following suit. Midstream investment rose to $409 million, including $152 million for new lines that deliver natural gas directly to power plants.

“The story in Ohio for 2025 continued to be about rising oil drilling and production,” said Tessa Rosenberger, Research Assistant Professor in the CSU Levin College of Public Affairs and Education. “But shale investment in the second half of 2025 was particularly notable for a new downstream natural gas market: medium-scale, behind-the-meter, natural gas power generation facilities. Such facilities may be permitted by the Ohio Power Siting Board without going into the PJM interconnection queue.”

In July, Ohio was named the No. 1 state for business in CNBC's 2026 America's Top States for Business rankings. Infrastructure was CNBC's top-weighted category for the first time, and Ohio ranked No. 1 in both Infrastructure and Cost of Doing Business, advantages that help explain the continued growth of energy investment in Ohio.

Cumulative shale investment in the last 15 years now stands at about $121 billion. The bi-annual Shale Investment Dashboard, commissioned by JobsOhio, captures direct spending across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the industry.

Upstream Investment

Upstream activities, including drilling, roads, lease operating expenses, royalties and lease bonuses, accounted for approximately $2.6 billion, roughly equal to the first half of 2025.



Operators drilled 119 new wells, a 5% increase from the previous six months.

Harrison County led the state with 34 new wells, followed by Guernsey County with 20 and Carroll County with 18.

Total shale production rose about 10% from the first half of 2025. Belmont County again led all counties. Royalty payments totaled approximately $891 million, down 9% from the first half of the year as oil and natural gas prices fell.

Oil development remained strong. Oil accounted for more than 10% of Ohio's total gas-equivalent shale production, and 73 wells produced more than 1,000 barrels of oil per day, nearly double the 40 wells at that level in the first half of 2025. In December 2025, Infinity Natural Resources committed further to the Utica with a $1.2 billion purchase of Utica assets from Antero Resources.

Midstream Investment

Midstream investment reached approximately $409 million, more than double the $161 million invested in the first half of 2025.



Spending included $72 million for gathering lines and $184 million for compression. The total also included $152 million for pipelines that supply natural gas directly to power plants in Licking, Fairfield and Franklin counties.

Additional pipeline projects tied to new power generation were slated for 2026. JobsOhio's Energy Opportunity Initiative, with up to $100 million in funding to help offset the costs of developing natural gas infrastructure, could support further midstream investment.

“The story in Ohio for 2025 continued to be about rising oil drilling and production,” said Tessa Rosenberger, Research Assistant Professor in the CSU Levin College of Public Affairs and Education.“But shale investment in the second half of 2025 was particularly notable for a new downstream natural gas market: medium-scale, behind-the-meter, natural gas power generation facilities. Such facilities may be permitted by the Ohio Power Siting Board without going into the PJM interconnection queue.”

Downstream Investment

Downstream investment totaled approximately $619 million. Four natural gas power plants with a combined 736 megawatts of capacity began construction in Licking County. All four will supply on-site power to nearby data centers:



Williams' Socrates North and Socrates South facilities, at 200 megawatts each EdgeConneX's PowerConneX New Albany 1 and 2 facilities, at 120 and 216 megawatts

Planned projects include Chestnut Run Energy in Carroll County (1,300 megawatts) and three additional Williams facilities in Wood and Licking counties.

These benchmarks reaffirm JobsOhio's commitment to converting the state's natural gas advantage into high-value jobs, resilient supply chains and competitive energy costs. The Shale Investment Dashboard will continue to be updated every six months, offering policymakers, investors and communities an authoritative lens on capital flow and the long-term economic impact of Ohio's energy leadership.

The latest report, as well as previous reports, can be found at the Shale Investment Report page. For more information, visit .

About the Levin College of Public Affairs and Education

The Levin College of Public Affairs and Education at Cleveland State University is recognized as one of the best public affairs colleges in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The Levin College is ranked 4th in the U.S. in the specialty of Urban Policy and 12th in the specialty of Local Government Management.

Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research institution with more than 14,000 students, 8 colleges and schools and more than 175 academic programs. According to the Brookings Institution, CSU is No. 18 in the U.S. among public universities that fulfill a critical dual mission: providing upward mobility and conducting impactful research. CSU is the only Ohio university in the top tier of the Brookings list. U.S. News & World Report consistently lists CSU among America's Best Colleges and Universities.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention and expansion across 10 competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. In 2026, Ohio was named CNBC's Top State for Business. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152...