MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Fit to Win Execution, Cost-Saving Delays, Operational Disruptions, and European Energy-Cost Pressures.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) of a pending securities class action seeking damages for investors who bought shares between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026. YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Investors in this glass packaging securities case saw shares fall approximately 15% on July 29, 2026. The decline came after O-I Glass cut 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance that began the year at $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by December 28, 2026.

European Capacity Cuts and the Alleged Glass Packaging Cost Problem

A glass container maker earns its margin by keeping furnaces running near capacity, because idled production leaves fixed costs unabsorbed. As set forth in the complaint, O-I Glass carried about $58 million of such costs in Europe in the first quarter of 2025 while curtailing output to reduce inventories. Management described those curtailment costs as front-end loaded.

It is alleged that Fit to Win was actually running behind on targeted savings and incurring higher-than-expected expenses, while European operations remained burdened by excess capacity and inflationary headwinds. The filing states that operational disruptions materially offset the program's benefits.

Alleged European Capacity Impact by the Numbers



$58 million vs. $20 million: European unabsorbed fixed costs in 1Q 2025, measured against regional Fit to Win benefits that quarter.

About 9%: European sales volume decline reported for 2Q 2025, as segment operating profit fell to $90 million amid increased temporary curtailments.

About 3%: European shipment decline in 3Q 2025, which management tied largely to a capital project whose commissioning ran slower than anticipated.

$275 million: Minimum 2026 Fit to Win savings target cited in February 2026. First half of 2026: Management's stated window for completing all actions to eliminate European excess capacity.

The First-Half 2026 Completion Claim

On the February 11, 2026 earnings call, management stated that "all actions to eliminate excess capacity are expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, materially improving Europe's operating trajectory." The lawsuit contends that outlook did not reflect the disruptions and higher expenses already weighing on results. On July 28, 2026, the Company reduced its 2026 guidance and realigned its 2027 Investor Day targets.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the excess capacity still weighing on O-I Glass' European network. Shareholders were told those actions would be finished in the first half of 2026, yet the lawsuit alleges disruptions and higher expenses were already eroding promised savings," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of SueWallSt.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OI Lawsuit

Q: How much did OI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15% after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results on July 28, 2026. Those results substantially reduced its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigned its 2027 Investor Day financial targets. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the OI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges O-I Glass made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 financial outlook, the progress of its Fit to Win initiative, and conditions in its European operations during the Class Period. When the Company's reduced 2026 guidance and realigned 2027 targets were disclosed on July 28, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did O-I Glass allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 14, 2025 to July 28, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my OI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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