Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Travel Retail Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel retail market was valued at an estimated USD 81.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 172.64 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, growth is being driven by rising international passenger traffic, the increasing financial importance of duty-free retail, and changing purchasing patterns among younger and high-spending travelers.

International tourism continues to provide a strong foundation for market expansion. UN Tourism reported approximately 1.52 billion international tourist arrivals in 2025, representing a 4% year-on-year increase. Sustained travel demand is increasing passenger volumes across airports and other transportation hubs, creating additional sales opportunities for fragrances, cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionery, fashion, accessories, electronics, gifts, and luxury products.

Regional airport performance further highlights the commercial potential of growing passenger throughput. According to a Times of India article published in February 2026, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad recorded a 9.3% increase in passenger traffic during 2025. Total footfall rose from 12.79 million in 2024 to 13.98 million in 2025, adding nearly 1.2 million passengers. Rising business and leisure travel, stronger economic activity, and large-scale events contributed to this growth. Higher traffic supports airport retail conversion, particularly in departure areas where passenger dwell time encourages impulse purchasing.

Duty-free retail has become central to airport economics, especially across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Duty-free represents 31% of total airport retail sales in Saudi Arabia, 36% in the UAE, 38% in Qatar, 34% in Bahrain, and 31% in Oman. Its contribution to airport retail revenue reaches approximately 60% in Saudi Arabia and Qatar and exceeds 50% in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.

Regional differences also influence product demand. Middle Eastern airport retail baskets are weighted toward confectionery and perfumes, while Asia-Pacific and Oceania travel hubs demonstrate stronger demand for premium products and alcohol. These distinctions create opportunities for retailers and airport operators to localize product assortments, promotions, and merchandising strategies.

Airport purchasing remains predominantly in-store and impulse-led. Approximately 70% of travel retail purchases are impulse-driven. Product choice accounts for 39% of purchase motivation, while pricing and promotions contribute 29%. Experience influences 20% of purchasing decisions, with accessibility, time efficiency, and frictionless checkout carrying greater importance. Although Gen Z travelers increasingly engage with digital platforms, digital tools currently generate only 2% of incremental sales uplift and primarily support the broader passenger journey.

Sustainability represents a significant strategic opportunity within the global travel retail market. While 65% of Gen Z travelers indicate that they are willing to pay more for sustainable products, only 20% of airports currently consider sustainability a core retail decision factor. Addressing this gap could strengthen customer engagement, support premium positioning, and improve alignment with emerging traveler expectations.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and analysis across global, regional, and country markets from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates current travel retail trends, growth opportunities, competitive conditions, and strategic developments by product, distribution channel, and region.

Product Outlook:



Perfume and Cosmetics

Wines and Spirits

Fashion and Accessories

Tobacco Products

Electronics and Gifts

Food and Confectionery Others

Distribution Channel Outlook:



Airport and Airlines

Train Stations

Ferries Others

Regional Outlook:



North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific, including China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and South Korea

Central & South America, including Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA), including South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed global travel retail market analysis across major products, distribution channels, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Analysis of passenger traffic, duty-free retail performance, consumer purchasing behavior, and sustainability trends

Competitive intelligence covering key participants, market presence, and strategic positioning Actionable insights designed to identify growth opportunities, potential revenue streams, and product innovation priorities

Key Attributes:

