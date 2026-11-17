MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx common stock between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On August 6, 2026, after market close, CVRx, Inc. filed its second quarter 2026 Form 10-Q with the SEC, disclosing that it had received a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) from the U.S. Department of Justice on May 14, 2026, in connection with an investigation under the False Claims Act regarding whether the Company improperly marketed its Barostim device, offered or paid kickbacks to healthcare providers, or provided false information to government health insurance programs. Concurrently, CVRx lowered its full-year guidance due to weaker-than-expected sales force productivity, rapid employee turnover, and training strains resulting from recent commercial expansion. In response to this news, CVRx's common stock price fell by $3.55 per share, or 60%, from $5.94 per share on August 6, 2026, to close at $2.39 per share on August 7, 2026, on heavy volume.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on CVRx, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until January 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVRx Lawsuit

Q: What is the CVRx lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 8, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did CVRx stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the after-hours disclosure of the DOJ Civil Investigative Demand and a reduction in full-year guidance on August 6, 2026, CVRx common stock fell sharply by $3.55 per share, or 60%, dropping from $5.94 to close at $2.39 per share on August 7, 2026, on heavy volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CVRx lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's financial results, business operations, and regulatory compliance. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that CVRx and its employees engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices-including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act (FCA) and Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS)-that the Company's reported revenues were partly the product of this unlawful conduct and were therefore unsustainable, and that sales force turnover had not been successfully stabilized and productivity remained materially below expectations due to inadequate training and an inexperienced sales organization.

Q: What do CVRx investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased CC common stock during the Class Period (July 25, 2023 through August 6, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my CVRx shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired CC common stock during the Class Period (July 25, 2023 to August 6, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the CVRx lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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