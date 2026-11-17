MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stephen Blumenbaum and Christopher Pfeiff advance solutions connecting design and construction

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter P Moore has promoted Stephen Blumenbaum to Executive Director of Construction Services and named Christopher Pfeiff Director of Client Strategy. Their leadership will advance the firm's Construction Engineering and Construction Modeling capabilities, helping clients address constructability, fabrication, cost, and schedule considerations earlier in project delivery.

Blumenbaum brings more than 20 years of experience at Walter P Moore and deep expertise in steel analysis, design, fabrication, and erection. In his new role, he will guide the strategic direction and continued growth of the practice. Pfeiff will focus on client needs, market development, and applying advanced modeling to support increasingly complex construction.

“Steve and Chris bring complementary technical, construction, and client perspectives to this work. Their leadership positions us to build on capabilities we have developed over many years while responding to the increasing complexity of project delivery. By connecting engineering and modeling more closely with how projects are fabricated and built, we can help clients identify challenges earlier, make more informed decisions, and move forward with greater confidence,” said Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO of Walter P Moore.

As delivery schedules accelerate and project complexity grows, owners, builders, and design teams require precise visibility into how structures come together. Walter P Moore bridges that gap by pairing engineering and high-fidelity virtual modeling, allowing teams to coordinate decisions and mitigate risk long before a project translates from virtual to physical. Embedded across sports, aviation, advanced manufacturing, cultural facilities, and other markets, these services bring critical clarity to the world's most demanding builds.



About Walter P Moore /

Walter P Moore is a global company of engineers, architects, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world's most complex structural, technological, and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, technology consulting, and construction engineering services, we design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, our 1250+ professionals collaborate across 39 offices around the world.

Editor's Note: There is no period after the 'P' in Walter P Moore.

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Stephen Blumenbaum Christopher Pfeiff

CONTACT: Kirsten Cornell Walter P Moore 7133945776...