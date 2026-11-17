MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compass shares now trade more than 28% below their merger exchange value after reports that the Company allegedly bypassed the DOJ's standard antitrust review through a politically connected lawyer. This release tracks how COMP stock reacted as each development reached the market

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shareholders who received Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) common stock in the January 2026 merger exchange that a securities class action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Compass issued approximately 162.1 million new shares in the exchange at a share price of roughly $12.84 on January 9, 2026. When the action was commenced, COMP closed at $9.19. That is a decline of $3.65 per share, or more than 28%, equal to roughly $592 million in market value across the shares issued in the exchange. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff must move by December 8, 2026.

Market Impact: How COMP Shares Repriced After Each Report

The complaint says the decline came in stages as a newspaper, members of Congress, and a state regulator each raised questions about how the merger cleared antitrust review.



January 9, 2026: The merger closed at an exchange-date price of roughly $12.84. The same day, The Wall Street Journal reported that Compass avoided a DOJ "Second Request" after hiring Trump-aligned lawyer Mike Davis to appeal above the head of the Antitrust Division.

February 20, 2026: Seeking Alpha reported that COMP "fell 3.2% in Friday midday trading" after Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned the DOJ's review of the deal.

February 23, 2026: A letter from eighteen members of Congress had called the reported fact pattern "deeply disturbing." By this date, shares had fallen another 12.94% to $9.08. June 4, 2026: Shares fell another 3.8% after the New York Attorney General's office confirmed an antitrust investigation. The day before, Seeking Alpha had reported that COMP stock "plunged" on initial reports of the probe.

What the Lawsuit Says Drove the Decline

The action asserts strict liability claims under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, which do not require proof of fraudulent intent. Plaintiffs allege the S-4 registration statement and prospectus pledged "reasonable best efforts" to obtain regulatory approval but omitted the alleged backchannel to senior DOJ officials and the enforcement risk it created. A DOJ spokesperson reportedly stated that "nothing precludes the department from taking an enforcement action in the future," and the complaint asserts that COMP stock declined substantially after, and because of, the alleged misstatements and omissions.

"Former Anywhere shareholders received Compass stock on one day at one exchange price, and the complaint alleges the Offering Materials did not tell them about the reported effort to sidestep the DOJ's standard merger review. According to the lawsuit, each later report, from the Wall Street Journal article to the New York Attorney General's inquiry, coincided with further declines. Those holders deserve a clear picture of their options." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the COMP Lawsuit

Q: What is the COMP class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) alleging materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Materials for the January 2026 merger exchange with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Shares fell after a news report, a congressional letter, and a New York Attorney General investigation raised questions about how the merger avoided an extended DOJ antitrust review. Investors who acquired shares in the merger exchange and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the COMP investor lawsuit? A: Former Anywhere shareholders who exchanged their Anywhere stock for Compass common stock in the January 2026 Merger Exchange and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on acquisition in the exchange and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do COMP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing acquisition dates, share quantities, and prices. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my COMP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on how and when you acquired your shares, not whether you still hold them. Former Anywhere shareholders who received COMP stock in the Merger Exchange and later sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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