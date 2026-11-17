MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report compares medical front-desk costs in all 50 states with virtual medical staff as 16 states raise minimum wages Jan. 1

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A full-time medical secretary costs a California practice about $70,800 a year with benefits, according to the first Front Office Cost Report from Staffing For Doctors, a medical virtual staffing company.

Why Front Office Costs Keep Rising

Sixteen states raise their minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2027, according to payroll company ADP. California's rises to $17.40 an hour, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced, and Washington's rises to $17.73. Some California clinics also move to a $25 health care minimum wage on July 1, 2027, under state law SB 525.

What a Medical Front-Desk Hire Costs by State

The report uses 2025 median wages for medical secretaries and administrative assistants from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, published in the U.S. Department of Labor's O*NET database. It adds 30% for payroll taxes and benefits:



Washington, about $75,500 a year

California, about $70,800

New York, about $62,000

Texas, about $55,800

Florida, about $54,200

Mississippi, about $47,200 National median, about $59,700



Full-time virtual medical staff from Staffing For Doctors start at $14 an hour, or $29,120 a year for 2,080 hours. That is 59% less than the California cost and 48% less than Texas.

“Every January, practices open payroll and find the same front-desk job costs more than it did in December,” said Danny Nabavi, CEO of Staffing For Doctors.“This report gives every practice the real number for its state, so it can plan 2027 with facts instead of guesses.”

See Every State

The full report, with all 50 states and the District of Columbia, is at staffingfordoctors.com/front-office-cost-2027. Practices can compare their own numbers and start a hiring request through its medical virtual staffing marketplace at app.staffingfordoctors.com.

About Staffing For Doctors

Staffing For Doctors is a medical virtual staffing company that has placed more than 1,000 HIPAA-trained virtual medical staff with U.S. medical and dental practices across 55 specialties, starting at $14 an hour. CEO Danny Nabavi co-authored“Virtual Staffing for Medical Practices: Staffing Problems Solved.” Learn more at staffingfordoctors.com.

Media Contacts

Lisa Curiel Parker, Marketing Manager, Staffing For Doctors

..., (424) 333-9731

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