MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ensign common stock between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published an investigative report revealing that The Ensign Group, Inc.'s business model relies on delivering inadequate care to patients, cutting high-skilled nursing staff, and manipulating quality data while vulnerable residents face severe neglect and life-threatening conditions. The report detailed widespread understaffing, nutritional deficiencies, and a failure to meet legal staffing thresholds across Ensign facilities, prompting a sharp market reaction. This report was followed shortly by a Muddy Waters Research report on June 11, 2026, which alleged that Ensign engages in a systematic license-rental scheme at roughly 20% of its facilities to deceive regulators and maintain its acquisition and growth margins. In response to these investigative disclosures, Ensign's stock price fell significantly, declining by a cumulative total of over 12% across the initial reporting dates.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on The Ensign Group stock during the Class Period have until December 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Ensign Lawsuit

Q: What is the Ensign lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 7, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Ensign stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the publication of investigative reports detailing patient neglect and regulatory compliance schemes, The Ensign Group, Inc. common stock experienced multiple sharp declines across June 2026. Specifically, on June 8, 2026, following the release of the Hunterbrook Media report, Ensign's stock price fell by $13.88 per share, or 8.15%, to close at $156.42 per share. Subsequently, on June 11, 2026, following the publication of the Muddy Waters Research report regarding an alleged administrator license-rental scheme, the stock fell by $4.52 per share, or 2.98%, to close at $147.13 per share. Furthermore, on June 18, 2026, following a follow-up Hunterbrook report featuring additional firsthand accounts of neglect and payroll falsification, the stock fell by $2.19 per share, or 1.4%, to close at $153.65 per share.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Ensign lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements in public filings, SEC reports, and press releases regarding the Company's quality of care, clinical outcomes, regulatory compliance, and risk management. Specifically, Defendants touted a "patient-focused culture" and superior CMS 5-Star quality ratings while concealing that Ensign's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly residents-including severe understaffing, food deprivation, and a lack of basic supplies or medical attention-that the Company artificially inflates its staffing metrics and manipulates self-reported data to mask poor care and inflated 5-Star ratings, that Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of administrators who are not present or managing facilities while falsifying hours for certified nursing assistants, and that the Company defrauds federal healthcare programs (Medicare and Medicaid) by accepting funds intended for high-acuity care while failing to provide adequate staffing.

Q: What do Ensign investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased ENSG common stock during the Class Period (February 10, 2022 through June 18, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Ensign shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired ENSG common stock during the Class Period (February 10, 2022 to June 18, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Ensign lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.