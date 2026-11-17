(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on regulatory-compliant polymeric and reactive solutions for EVs, electronics, smart infrastructure, and fire-resistant engineering plastics. Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brominated Flame Retardants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, End Use, Form, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global brominated flame retardants market was valued at approximately USD 2.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.1 billion in 2026 to USD 3.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% from 2026 to 2033. Asia-Pacific led the global brominated flame retardants industry in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 44.8%. Market growth is being supported by rising production of consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and fire-resistant engineering plastics. Stringent fire safety regulations worldwide are also encouraging manufacturers to adopt brominated flame retardants across high-performance industrial applications. Demand remains strong in the electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, plastics, textiles, and industrial manufacturing sectors, where compliance with fire resistance and electrical safety requirements is essential. The rapid expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing is creating additional demand for flame-retardant materials used in electrical components, battery systems, connectors, wiring, and lightweight engineering plastics. Continued innovation in advanced consumer electronics, data centers, telecommunications equipment, and digital infrastructure is further strengthening the need for materials that provide reliable thermal performance and fire protection. Significant market opportunities are emerging through the development of advanced polymeric and reactive brominated flame retardants. These products are being designed to offer improved thermal stability, performance, durability, and regulatory compliance. Investments in smart infrastructure, electrical safety systems, advanced materials, and lightweight components are expected to support long-term market expansion. Product innovation and alignment with evolving environmental and safety standards will remain important priorities for manufacturers and suppliers. Report Scope and Segmentation The report provides forecasts for volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels. It also analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The brominated flame retardants market is segmented by product, form, end use, and region, enabling stakeholders to assess demand patterns, competitive opportunities, and growth prospects across major applications and geographic markets.

Product Outlook: Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA), Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD/HBCDD), Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs), Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBBs), and other brominated flame retardants.

Form Outlook: Powder, liquid, and other form categories.

End Use Outlook: Construction, transportation, electrical & electronics, textiles, plastics, and other end use applications. Measurement Coverage: Volume in kilotons and revenue in USD million for the period from 2021 to 2033. Regional Market Coverage

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: Germany, UK, Spain, France, and Italy.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a critical market for brominated flame retardants due to its extensive electronics manufacturing base, expanding automotive production, growing construction activity, and continued industrial investment. China, India, Japan, and South Korea represent key markets within the region. North America and Europe are also anticipated to generate demand through advanced electrical applications, transportation technologies, infrastructure modernization, and strict fire safety requirements. Meanwhile, industrial development and construction investment in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are creating additional opportunities for market participants through 2033. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Estimation & Data Visualization

1.6. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2025 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Brominated Flame Retardants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends/Technological Advancements

3.2.3. Raw Trends

3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2021-2033 (USD/KG)

3.3.1. Key Factors Influencing Prices

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Analyst Perspective

3.4.2. Regulations & Standards

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Opportunities

3.5.4. Industry Challenges

3.6. Other Business Environment Analysis Tools Analysis: Brominated Flame Retardants Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.6.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Polymer End Use Landscape

3.6.2.5. Other End Uses Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Brominated Flame Retardants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market by Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)

4.4.1. Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.5. Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD/HBCDD)

4.5.1. Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD/HBCDD) Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.6. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)

4.6.1. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs) Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.7. Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBBs)

4.7.1. Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBBs) Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.8. Other Brominated Flame Retardants

4.8.1. Other Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Brominated Flame Retardants Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market by Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4. Powder

5.4.1. Powder Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5. Liquid

5.5.1. Liquid Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.6. Other Form

5.6.1. Other Form Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Brominated Flame Retardants Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market by End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4. Construction

6.4.1. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Construction, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5. Transportation

6.5.1. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Transportation, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6. Electrical & Electronics

6.6.1. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Electrical & Electronics, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.7. Textiles

6.7.1. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Textiles, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.8. Plastics

6.8.1. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Plastics, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.9. Other End Use

6.9.1. Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Other End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Brominated Flame Retardants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Key Takeaways

7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.3. North America

7.3.1. North America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.2. North America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.3. North America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.4. North America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.5. U.S.

7.3.5.1. U.S. Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.5.2. U.S. Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.5.3. U.S. Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.5.4. U.S. Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.6. Canada

7.3.6.1. Canada Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.6.2. Canada Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.6.3. Canada Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.6.4. Canada Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.7. Mexico

7.3.7.1. Mexico Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.7.2. Mexico Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.7.3. Mexico Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.3.7.4. Mexico Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.2. Europe Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.3. Europe Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.4. Europe Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.5. Germany

7.4.5.1. Germany Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.5.2. Germany Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.5.3. Germany Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.5.4. Germany Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.6. UK

7.4.6.1. UK Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.6.2. UK Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.6.3. UK Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.6.4. UK Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.7. Spain

7.4.7.1. Spain Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.7.2. Spain Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.7.3. Spain Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.7.4. Spain Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.8. France

7.4.8.1. France Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.8.2. France Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.8.3. France Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.8.4. France Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.9. Italy

7.4.9.1. Italy Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.9.2. Italy Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.9.3. Italy Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.4.9.4. Italy Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Asia Pacific Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.2. Asia Pacific Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.3. Asia Pacific Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.4. Asia Pacific Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.5. China

7.5.5.1. China Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.5.2. China Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.5.3. China Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.5.4. China Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.6. India

7.5.6.1. India Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.6.2. India Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.6.3. India Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.6.4. India Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.7. Japan

7.5.7.1. Japan Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.7.2. Japan Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.7.3. Japan Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.7.4. Japan Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.8. South Korea

7.5.8.1. South Korea Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.8.2. South Korea Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.8.3. South Korea Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.5.8.4. South Korea Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Middle East & Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.2. Middle East & Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.3. Middle East & Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.4. Middle East & Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.5. Saudi Arabia

7.6.5.1. Saudi Arabia Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.5.2. Saudi Arabia Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.5.3. Saudi Arabia Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.5.4. Saudi Arabia Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.6. South Africa

7.6.6.1. South Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.6.2. South Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.6.3. South Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.6.6.4. South Africa Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7. Latin America

7.7.1. Latin America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.2. Latin America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.3. Latin America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.4. Latin America Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.5. Brazil

7.7.5.1. Brazil Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.5.2. Brazil Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.5.3. Brazil Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.5.4. Brazil Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.6. Argentina

7.7.6.1. Argentina Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.6.2. Argentina Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.6.3. Argentina Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.7.6.4. Argentina Brominated Flame Retardants Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Form, 2021 - 2033 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Players, their Recent Developments, and their Impact on Industry

8.2. Competition Categorization

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025

8.6. Company Listing

8.6.1. Albemarle Corporation

8.6.1.1. Company Overview

8.6.1.2. Financial Performance

8.6.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.2. ICL Group Ltd.

8.6.2.1. Company Overview

8.6.2.2. Financial Performance

8.6.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.3. LANXESS AG

8.6.3.1. Company Overview

8.6.3.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Jordan Bromine Company

8.6.4.1. Company Overview

8.6.4.2. Financial Performance

8.6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.5. Oceanchem Group Limited

8.6.5.1. Company Overview

8.6.5.2. Financial Performance

8.6.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.6. Tosoh Corporation

8.6.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.7. Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.6.7.1. Company Overview

8.6.7.2. Financial Performance

8.6.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.8. Qingdao Fundchem Co., Ltd.

8.6.8.1. Company Overview

8.6.8.2. Financial Performance

8.6.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.9. Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

8.6.9.1. Company Overview

8.6.9.2. Financial Performance

8.6.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.10. Kafrit Group

8.6.10.1. Company Overview

8.6.10.2. Financial Performance

8.6.10.3. Product Benchmarking

List of Tables [102]

List of Figures [26]

Companies Featured



Albemarle Corporation

ICL Group Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Jordan Bromine Company

Oceanchem Group Limited

Tosoh Corporation

Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Fundchem Co., Ltd.

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Kafrit Group

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