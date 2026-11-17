MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CuraeChoice's platform equips employers, brokers, and stop-loss companies with healthcare pricing intelligence to evaluate costs and make informed decisions without requiring claims data.

Birmingham, ALABAMA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CuraeChoice® today announced the launch of CuraeChoice InsightsTM, a healthcare pricing intelligence platform that reveals what an employer's health plan pays individual hospitals and physicians using its federal tax ID, without requiring claims data. CuraeChoice is extending access to its clients, healthcare provider partners, and stop-loss partners.

The platform spans 369,833 employers identified by Employer Identification Number (EIN) across all four national carriers, with 21.29 billion negotiated rates spanning more than 200 billion individual provider price records in all 50 states. It also incorporates published charges from the 6,254 U.S. based hospitals subject to federal transparency requirements.

The launch comes amid rising healthcare costs. PwC projects a 9% group medical cost trend for 2027, while Mercer forecasts an 8.2% increase in employer health benefit costs, potentially reaching roughly 11% without planned cost management. These pressures underscore the need for employer-specific pricing intelligence rather than broad market averages.

Matt Rueff, J.D., Executive Vice President, MarshMcLennan Agency, highlighted the platform's value:

“Employers are facing another year of significant cost increases, and they need decisions grounded in real numbers, not market averages. Our actuarial team has worked alongside CuraeChoice to independently model projected savings for our clients, and the depth and granularity of their pricing data has been impressive. Tools like CuraeChoice Insights give employers, and their advisors, a level of visibility into provider pricing that simply has not been available before.”

Built for Three Audiences



Healthcare provider partners can verify and negotiate contracted rates against published market pricing.

Employer clients can compare plan costs by facility and procedure before making plan-design decisions, then measure repriced services against actual carrier claims. Stop-loss carriers can evaluate premiums using rates specific to a group's members rather than broad market assumptions.

From a Tax ID to a Price

Federal transparency regulations have made billions of negotiated healthcare rates public, but the size and complexity of these files make them difficult to interpret and use.

CuraeChoice Insights connects key identifiers to reveal employer-specific pricing:

Employer EIN → plan → network file → provider NPI and CCN → service location → price

The platform standardizes reimbursement methodologies into a Medicare-based comparison framework, making pricing easier to evaluate across providers and plans.

Its repricing capabilities span DRG, CPT, HCPCS, and revenue codes across Medicare-covered settings, including Type-A, Type-B, outpatient therapy, portable x-ray, CORF, community mental health, skilled nursing, home health, hospice, dialysis, ASC, FQHC, rural health clinics, inpatient psychiatric care, and long-term care, alongside drug pricing.

No claims data is required. Employers can identify what their plans pay hospitals and physician offices their employees use without submitting a single claim.

The directory covers 369,833 distinct businesses across all four national carriers, including self-funded and fully insured plans, representing 561,212 employer-plan records.

One Common Denominator

Healthcare reimbursement varies by contract, including case rates, per diem payments, percentages of billed charges, and fee schedules. These differences can make seemingly comparable contracts produce significantly different payments.

CuraeChoice Insights converts these arrangements into a common benchmark: the full Medicare allowed amount for each service at the specific provider, enabling direct comparisons across plans, facilities, and reimbursement methodologies.

To support this capability, CuraeChoice computes Medicare rates across more than 9.5 million active and inactive providers over the last 20 years, including hospitals, practitioners, facilities, and clinics Medicare currently pays or has previously paid.

The Patents Underneath

Processing healthcare pricing data at this scale requires advanced technology.

CuraeChoice holds three granted US patents covering extensible compilation, which allows developers to control code optimization rather than relying solely on compiler vendors. This enables nationwide, multi-facility pricing searches across thousands of procedures in minutes rather than days.

CuraeChoice has six additional patents pending across forecasting, adjudication, member delivery, and proof verification.

Both Sides of the Transparency Rules

Unlike tools that rely on a single source, CuraeChoice Insights incorporates both carrier-published and provider-published pricing, allowing rates to be cross-checked against filings from both parties to an employer's specific plan contract.

The platform also identifies pricing exclusions rather than incorporating unsupported rates into averages. Critical access hospitals reimbursed on cost and facilities that cannot be modeled through a Medicare pricer are reported with an explanation.

Users can compare individual procedures, baskets of common cases, or median cases to prevent unusually long or high-cost stays from distorting typical reimbursement comparisons.

CuraeChoice Insights also refreshes its data monthly, preserving historical negotiated rates that carriers generally do not archive publicly. This provides a continuous view of pricing changes that cannot be reconstructed once prior monthly files are removed.

DATA SOURCES

- PwC, Behind the Numbers 2027: Medical Cost Trend (June 11, 2026) -

- Marsh / Mercer, National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans: 2027 Projections (August 31, 2026) -

Press Inquiries

Curaechoice Media

media [at] curaechoice.com

800-646-9823



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