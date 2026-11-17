MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: the lawsuit chronicles how alleged channel stuffing at Gildan built quarter by quarter from 2024 until a June 16, 2026 short report sent GIL shares down 18.7%

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) to contact the firm about a pending securities class action. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased GIL securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026 may be eligible to seek recovery of their losses. See if you could be eligible to recover or call (888) SueWallSt.

June 15, 2026: GIL closed at $61.97. June 16, 2026: shares fell $11.63, or 18.7%, to close at $50.34. Investors have until December 14, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Those two closing prices sit at the end of a Gildan timeline of disclosure events that, the lawsuit chronicles, began long before the one-day decline. The complaint alleges the apparel maker reported rising net sales and declared its controls effective while pulling approximately $500 million in revenue forward from future quarters.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that quarter-end sales pressure at Gildan built for more than two years before investors heard about it from a short seller rather than from the Company." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Gildan Timeline Disclosure Events: How the Alleged Warning Signs Multiplied

As detailed in the action, the alleged pressure accumulated quarter by quarter:



Late Q1 2024: A large customer later recalled receiving its first quarter-end request from Gildan to take extra units to close a sales gap, a call it said became routine.

May 24, 2024: A newly installed board reinstated the chief executive the prior board had terminated less than six months earlier, a reversal the short report later tied to weakened oversight.

February 19, 2025: The Class Period opens with Gildan's 2024 annual report, which the lawsuit contends overstated net sales and wrongly described internal controls as effective.

Q4 2025: Weeks after Gildan closed its HanesBrands acquisition on December 1, 2025, distributors described an unusually aggressive year-end sales push.

February 26, 2026: The 2025 annual report again called disclosure controls effective, while excluding Hanes from that evaluation. April 30, 2026: Gildan issued fiscal 2026 guidance that it would reiterate on the day of the decline.



June 16, 2026: A Short Report and a Same-Day Reiteration

Jehoshaphat Research disclosed a short position in Gildan and published a report alleging the Company had stuffed distributors for several years, creating a product overhang of approximately $500 million. The same day, Gildan stated it was confident in its existing disclosures and reiterated its April 30, 2026 guidance. The complaint recounts this report as the event that began to correct the Company's prior alleged misstatements.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GIL Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the GIL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Gildan Activewear Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its internal controls and disclosure controls, and reported net sales allegedly inflated by channel stuffing, during the Class Period. When a June 16, 2026 short seller report alleging that Gildan had stuffed its distributors with approximately $500 million in excess product was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Gildan Activewear Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 19, 2025 to June 15, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the GIL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GIL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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