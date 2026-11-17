MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Land Bank Misrepresentations: The lawsuit claims Millrose repeatedly told investors it would have no tenants, then bought an estimated $200 million of finished homes to rent out

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

An estimated $200 million in finished homes, allegedly bought from its former parent in roughly a month and rented out at a loss, sits at the center of the land bank rental pivot securities fraud claims against Millrose. Following a third-party report on those purchases, MRP shares fell 8.5% in the next trading session. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by December 8, 2026.

The Alleged No-Tenant Land Bank Model

Millrose debuted on the NYSE on February 7, 2025 as a "first-of-its-kind" homesite option platform spun off from Lennar with about $5.5 billion of land and $1 billion in cash. The complaint alleges that its first Annual Report, later registration statements, and a November 2025 prospectus each stated the Company did "not, and will not, have any tenants or occupants" on its properties.

Key Land Bank Rental Pivot Allegations for Shareholders



Filings allegedly disclaimed any intent to enter into lease agreements "in the foreseeable future."

The February 2026 Annual Report allegedly softened that language, stating the Company "generally" does not allow tenants on its homesite properties.

A Millrose subsidiary, MRP Liberty LLC, allegedly bought a finished Arizona home on August 21, 2026, six days before amendments permitting rentals were signed.

Those August 27, 2026 amendments allegedly added "completed single family homes" as a new asset category. Purchases identified in a report cited in the complaint spanned more than 700 homes in at least 51 counties across 15 states.

How the Rental Pivot Allegedly Changed the Investment Case

Land banks earn fees for carrying lots that homebuilders want off their balance sheets. According to the lawsuit, a rental strategy instead exposes Millrose to taxes, maintenance, vacancies, and resale risk, with no right to return unsold homes to the builder. The lawsuit contends the Company's no-tenant statements left shareholders unaware of those landlord risks.

"This case presents important questions about business model disclosure obligations in the residential land banking sector. The complaint contends that Millrose told investors in multiple SEC filings it would have no tenants, yet allegedly began buying homes to rent." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MRP Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the MRP investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MRP stock or securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MRP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Millrose Properties, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business model, including repeated representations that it would not enter into lease agreements or have tenants on its properties, during the Class Period. When an October 2, 2026 Hunterbrook Media report describing Millrose's alleged purchase of an estimated $200 million of finished Lennar homes for use as rentals was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the MRP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do MRP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my MRP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.