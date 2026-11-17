MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With reading scores for children at historic lows, First Book is unveiling an innovative new approach to spark the joy and fun of family reading. The national nonprofit is working with celebrities, authors, athletes, and other influencers on a series of videos in which they will share practical tips for reading with children at home.Starting the week of Nov. 17, the Just Add A Book: Little Tips. Big Moments campaign will feature short, weekly videos that encourage playful and authentic reading experiences within families. The diverse roster of participants ranges from artist and actress Reba McEntire and Tony and Emmy award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth to actor and author Danny Trejo and Mario Lopez, the host and actor.

The goal is to help teachers reach parents, and First Book is encouraging these recognizable personalities to make their messages approachable and funny – using everything from character voices to expressive whispers, roars or squeaks.



Yet underlying the fun is the stark fact that the United States faces an urgent national need to improve declining reading scores. Only 31% of U.S. fourth-graders and 30% of eighth-graders were determined this year to be proficient readers, extending a troubling slide that began before the pandemic. Recent research from First Book's research arm, First Book Research & Insights, shows that more support for parents – through easy and helpful tools – helps them get more involved in reading with their children.

“The declining reading proficiency nationwide is an urgent problem for kids, families, our communities, and our nation, especially for children from low-income families,” said Kyle Zimmer, First Book's President and CEO.

“Our dedicated teachers need more fun and relatable tools to encourage parents – who want their children to become strong readers but can face economic pressures and other barriers – to make reading together truly engaging. Just Add A Book: Little Tips. Big Moments accomplishes that by using trusted figures to spark the fun and joy of family reading – while giving this growing national crisis the gravity it requires.”

While ongoing access to books is among the most powerful drivers of literacy development, reading engagement, and academic achievement in low-income communities, researchers have found as few as one book for every 300 children. First Book works to remove barriers to education and level the playing field for kids in under-resourced communities through a network of more than 600,000 members – the largest and fastest growing online community of individual educators, professionals and volunteers serving children in need.

The Just Add A Book: Little Tips. Big Moments campaign – funded by The New York Times Communities Fund -- came about through candid feedback from that network. When First Book conducted its regular engagement with members, many cited the need to increase family engagement with reading and books as a primary issue they face.

Even as parents overwhelmingly want their children to succeed, they may have to work two jobs in today's challenging economic climate – or face language and other barriers that make reading at home a challenge. Research from First Book Research & Insights shows that when parents are given basic coaching and modeling, they read with their children more often and more effectively. That helps kids thrive down the line: Learning to read is one of the strongest predictors of future academic success.

By engaging celebrities – such as librarian Mychal Threets, actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown, New York Times bestselling author Laura Numeroff, and Darryl“DMC” McDaniels – to help bring parents the joy and connectivity of reading with their children, Just Add A Book: Little Tips. Big Moments is First Book's latest effort to become part of the solution. Learn more at firstbook.org/AddaBook.

About First Book

Education transforms lives. First Book works to remove barriers to education and level the playing field for kids in need. At the heart of its work are the 600,000+ members of the First Book Network, the largest online community of individual educators, professionals and volunteers dedicated to supporting children living in low-income communities across North America. This Network is the key to creating lasting change. Through its research arm, First Book Research & Insights, it conducts studies that aggregate the voices of the Network to identify challenges, needs, and solutions. To address these needs, First Book provides free and low-cost books, resources and access to leading experts through the First Book Marketplace. Founded in Washington, D.C. in 1992 as a nonprofit social enterprise, First Book is dedicated to eliminating barriers to learning and inspiring young minds. Learn more at firstbook.org.

CONTACT: Staci Harris First Book 314-602-1325...