Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "5G Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Deployment, Architecture, Network Security by End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G security market was valued at an estimated USD 5.04 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 79.07 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 41.3% from 2026 to 2033. Increasing attacks on critical infrastructure, ransomware targeting Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and heightened security concerns across 5G networks are among the primary factors driving market growth.

Rapid 5G adoption is increasing demand for security solutions capable of protecting high-speed data traffic, network slicing environments, connected devices, and complex communications infrastructure. The expansion of security requirements beyond 4G and LTE networks is also encouraging enterprises, telecom operators, and public-sector organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities.

Government regulations focused on data protection, privacy, and cyber resilience are expected to create additional opportunities for 5G security providers. As organizations deploy 5G-enabled applications across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, automotive and transportation, public safety, and other critical industries, compliance and risk management requirements are becoming increasingly important.

AI and Machine Learning Strengthen 5G Network Security

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming the 5G security market by supporting automated threat detection, real-time monitoring, and rapid incident response. AI-driven analytics can process significant volumes of network data, identify suspicious activity, and detect potential breaches before they escalate. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, AI- and ML-enabled security platforms are expected to play a critical role in protecting distributed 5G environments.

Security requirements are also evolving alongside edge computing, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Software-defined Networking (SDN), cloud computing, network virtualization, IoT, and Industry 4.0. These technologies expand the potential attack surface for mobile network operators (MNOs), infrastructure providers, enterprises, and their suppliers. Security vendors must therefore address threats from nation-states, organized cybercriminals, and other advanced threat actors.

Key 5G cybersecurity capabilities include International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) encryption, mutual authentication, traffic encryption, network virtualization, and deep packet inspection (DPI). Together, these capabilities support stronger protection for traffic transmitted across radio access and core networks while helping organizations secure cloud-based services, connected devices, and business-critical applications.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The 5G security market is segmented by component, deployment, architecture, network security, end use, and region.



Component: Solutions and services, including Next Gen Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Security Gateway, Distributed Denial of Service Protection (DDoS), Sandboxing, consulting, implementation, and support & maintenance.

Deployment: Cloud and On-premise.

Architecture: 5G NR Standalone and 5G NR Non-Standalone.

Network security: RAN Security and Core Security.

End use: Manufacturing, healthcare, retail, automotive and transportation, public safety, other industries, and telecom operators. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The geographic assessment covers major national markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, KSA, UAE, and South Africa. This regional analysis helps identify differences in 5G deployment, regulatory requirements, cybersecurity investment, and commercial opportunities.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market estimates, revenue forecasts, competitive intelligence, growth opportunities, and trend analysis for organizations operating in or entering the global 5G security market. It also examines the presence of key market participants, product innovation, competition strategies, and market share dynamics.

Decision-makers can use the findings to assess high-growth segments, evaluate regional opportunities, identify potential revenue streams, and support long-term investment planning. The analysis also offers actionable insights into the technologies and security priorities expected to influence the future of 5G infrastructure, enterprise connectivity, and telecom cybersecurity through 2033.

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