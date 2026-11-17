MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims focus on alleged misrepresentations about D-Wave's revenue trajectory after second quarter 2026 sales of $3.08 million fell about 24% short of the $4.03 million to $4.08 million analysts expected

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) securities that a class action is pending on behalf of investors who acquired shares between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Class members may be able to seek compensation without paying out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

THE NUMBERS: D-Wave reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $3.08 million, up to $1.00 million below analyst expectations, and QBTS shareholders absorbed a $1.99 per-share decline (9.28%) on August 6, 2026, the day those results were released. That revenue shortfall anchors this quantum computing securities action. Investors have until December 15, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How D-Wave Turns Quantum Computing Into Revenue

As set forth in the complaint, D-Wave draws revenue from three principal sources: quantum computing as a service (QCaaS), which provides cloud-based access to its systems; professional services; and sales of quantum computing systems.

That figure is where the case turns. It is alleged that defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects during the Class Period, describing growth and operational momentum that quarterly revenue would not bear out.

The Alleged 24% Revenue Shortfall at the Center of the Case

The filing states that on August 6, 2026, D-Wave reported quarterly revenue of just $3.08 million, while analysts had expected between $4.03 million and $4.08 million. The same quarter one year earlier produced $3.1 million, meaning revenue slipped slightly year over year instead of expanding.

Under the theory pleaded, that flat quarter undercut the momentum story presented to the market and contributed to the losses shareholders now seek to recover.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about D-Wave's revenue trajectory before the Company reported $3.08 million against expectations above $4 million. Shareholders who bought during the Class Period deserve a full accounting of how that gap allegedly developed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Alleged Revenue Shortfall Impact by the Numbers



Reported Q2 2026 revenue: $3.08 million

Analyst expectations: $4.03 million to $4.08 million

Gap versus expectations: roughly $0.95 million to $1.00 million, or about 23.6% to 24.5% below the range

Year-over-year comparison: down from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 Disclosure timing: results announced August 6, 2026, more than five months after the Class Period began



Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QBTS Lawsuit

Q: How much did QBTS stock drop? A: Shares reportedly fell $1.99 per share, or about 9.28%, to close at $19.41 on August 6, 2026, after revenue fell shy of analyst consensus for the quarter. The complaint asserts the stock fell a further $1.84 per share, or about 9.51%, to close at $17.51 on August 26, 2026, following the Company's announcement that CFO Markovich would be retiring. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the QBTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges D-Wave Quantum Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business and financial prospects, including its growth and operational momentum, during the Class Period. When second quarter 2026 revenue of $3.08 million, short of analyst expectations of $4.03 million to $4.08 million, was disclosed on August 6, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did D-Wave Quantum Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 26, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QBTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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