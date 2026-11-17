MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EClinical Solutions - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global eClinical solutions market is projected to grow from USD 12.39 billion in 2025 to USD 13.9 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 24.69 billion, registering a 12.18% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by rising clinical trial data volumes, increased biopharma research and development investment, and the rapid adoption of patient-centric and decentralized trial models.

Expanding Clinical Trial Data Accelerates Technology Adoption

The volume and complexity of clinical trial data continue to increase, encouraging sponsors to integrate automated quality checks, natural-language processing, and predictive analytics into electronic data capture platforms. AI-driven analysis of unstructured information can shorten data-cleaning cycles while maintaining audit readiness. Data-science teams are also becoming involved earlier in protocol development to improve interoperability and support more efficient downstream analysis.

Cloud storage investment is rising faster than on-premise spending as sponsors prioritize elastic capacity, easier system updates, and reduced dependence on hardware replacement cycles. Analytics frameworks initially developed for oncology research are increasingly being adopted across inflammatory, metabolic, and other therapeutic areas, creating sustained demand for scalable eClinical solutions.

Integrated Software Platforms Reshape Clinical Trial Management

Clinical trial sponsors often use multiple eClinical applications within a single study, but fragmented log-ins and disconnected data flows can delay execution and increase validation costs. Demand is therefore shifting toward unified environments that combine study start-up, monitoring, data management, and submission workflows.

Integrated suites reduce duplicate data entry and enable governance teams to move resources from manual query resolution to advanced statistical programming. This transition is contributing to increased adoption of multiyear SaaS contracts, providing vendors with more predictable revenue while helping sponsors standardize technology across clinical development programs.

High Implementation Costs Remain a Market Restraint

Comprehensive eClinical platform roll-outs can require significant investment when validation, system integration, and multi-user training are included. Smaller biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and sponsors with limited budgets often adopt systems in phases, beginning with a core electronic data capture platform before adding randomization, trial supply management, or electronic trial master file capabilities.

Although phased deployment lowers initial expenditure, it can extend implementation schedules and delay productivity improvements. Flexible and consumption-based pricing models are helping reduce adoption barriers, but high entry costs continue to constrain market expansion in resource-limited settings. Additional challenges include shortages of certified clinical data managers in emerging markets and growing cyber-security and patient-data breach concerns.

Electronic Data Capture Maintains Product Leadership

Electronic data capture and clinical data management systems generated 32.62% of eClinical solutions market revenue in 2025. Their leadership reflects widespread use during study start-up, strong renewal rates, and demand for integrated risk-based monitoring dashboards. Market value is increasingly shifting from basic data entry toward AI-infused tools capable of generating predictive queries and identifying anomalies before interim analysis.

Electronic clinical outcome assessment platforms are expected to record the fastest product growth, with a 14.79% CAGR through 2031. Increasing use of decentralized clinical trials and patient-facing technologies is strengthening demand for platforms that transfer assessment data directly into electronic data capture systems. This integration reduces reconciliation time, supports real-time review, and improves the efficiency of patient-centric research.

Cloud-Based Deployment Leads Market Growth

Cloud-based deployments accounted for 48.05% of the market in 2025 and are projected to expand at a 14.21% CAGR through 2031. Multi-tenant SaaS platforms provide scalability, automatic upgrades, and detailed audit logs while reducing infrastructure maintenance. Lower initial costs also help smaller biotechnology sponsors align technology spending with clinical trial milestones.

Web-hosted, single-tenant systems remain relevant among organizations seeking greater operational isolation without maintaining their own infrastructure. However, improvements in tenant-level encryption and dedicated-key management are narrowing perceived security differences, supporting a gradual shift toward multi-tenant cloud platforms.

Regional eClinical Solutions Market Outlook

North America held 48.62% of global revenue in 2025, supported by substantial research funding, early regulatory acceptance of digital processes, and a large network of experienced clinical trial sites. Continued migration from legacy on-premise systems to SaaS platforms is sustaining strong renewal activity and demand for advanced analytics.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest regional growth at a 14.46% CAGR through 2031. Large patient populations, cost-efficient site networks, expanding domestic biopharma industries, and government support for cloud infrastructure are accelerating adoption across China, South Korea, and India.

Europe represents approximately one-quarter of global revenue. Harmonized clinical trial regulation, stringent data-privacy requirements, and growing use of electronic patient diaries and eConsent solutions support market development. Although regulatory oversight can lengthen sales cycles, compliance requirements often contribute to higher long-term contract values.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Enormous Data Mounting from Healthcare Industry

4.2.2 Surge in Phase II/III Oncology Trials in APAC Requiring Scalable Cloud Platforms

4.2.3 Growing Incorporation of Software Solutions in Clinical Trial

4.2.4 Growing Biopharma R&D Investment

4.2.5 Rapid Shift Towards Patient-Centric and Decentralized Models

4.2.6 Expansion of Global Clinical Trial Activities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Implementation Costs

4.3.2 Data Interoperability Gaps Between Legacy & Modern eClinical Modules

4.3.3 Shortage of Certified Clinical Data Managers in Emerging Markets

4.3.4 Escalating Cyber-security & Patient-Data Breach Concerns

4.4 Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory & Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

5.1.2 Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

5.1.3 Randomization & Trial Supply Management (IRT/RTSM)

5.1.4 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA/ePRO)

5.1.5 Clinical Analytics & Data-Integration Platforms

5.1.6 Safety & Pharmacovigilance Solutions

5.1.7 Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

5.1.8 Other Products

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Cloud-based (SaaS)

5.2.2 Web-hosted (On-Demand)

5.2.3 On-premise

5.3 By Clinical Trial Phase

5.3.1 Phase I

5.3.2 Phase II

5.3.3 Phase III

5.3.4 Phase IV

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.4.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

5.4.4 Academic & Research Institutions

5.4.5 Other End-users

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Oracle Corporation

6.3.2 Dassault Systemes (Medidata Solutions)

6.3.3 Veeva Systems

6.3.4 Clario (BioClinica)

6.3.5 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

6.3.6 PAREXEL International (Calyx)

6.3.7 Covance (Labcorp Drug Development)

6.3.8 Signant Health

6.3.9 eClinical Solutions LLC

6.3.10 Saama Technologies, Inc.

6.3.11 Datatrak International Inc.

6.3.12 Medrio, Inc.

6.3.13 Castor EDC

6.3.14 Mednet Solutions

6.3.15 ArisGlobal

6.3.16 Anju Software Inc.

6.3.17 MasterControl, Inc.

6.3.18 OpenClinica, LLC

6.3.19 ClinCapture, Inc.

6.3.20 Medable Inc.

6.3.21 TransPerfect Life Sciences

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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