MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: TIGR positions allegedly lost over 25% after Chinese regulators penalized UP Fintech subsidiaries for allegedly unlicensed mainland securities business that the lawsuit claims Company filings understated

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, asset managers, and other institutional holders of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased TIGR securities between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

TIGR holders saw more than 25% of their share value erased on May 22, 2026. That drop followed penalties and confiscations from the CSRC Beijing Bureau totaling roughly RMB 411 million (approximately $59.7 million). For fiduciaries weighing institutional investor securities recovery options, including ERISA plan trustees, the window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 28, 2026.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action alleges that UP Fintech subsidiaries kept conducting unlicensed cross-border securities business, along with illegal fund and futures activity, in mainland China despite earlier CSRC warnings and rectification notices. As claimed, annual reports filed throughout the Class Period understated that exposure. Institutional holders were therefore left without an accurate basis to price China regulatory risk into their positions.

ERISA and Institutional Investor Securities Recovery Considerations

Trustees and portfolio managers with TIGR exposure may wish to assess whether the claims now pending in the District of New Jersey warrant active involvement. This applies to ADSs held directly as well as those held through emerging-markets and fintech mandates.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest financial interest, a factor that often favors pension funds and asset managers with sizable TIGR positions.

A lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class, including selection of counsel subject to court approval.

Plan fiduciaries commonly review whether monitoring or pursuing securities claims aligns with their obligations to participants and beneficiaries.

Eligibility turns on purchases made between April 22, 2024 and June 2, 2026, not on whether the shares are still held. Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members and may share in any recovery.



"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and this case is a clear example: the complaint alleges that UP Fintech's annual reports framed China licensing risk as a possibility while unlicensed mainland business continued. Fiduciaries who held TIGR during the Class Period may wish to evaluate whether the lead plaintiff process serves their beneficiaries.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TIGR Lawsuit

Q: When did UP Fintech Holding Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 22, 2024 to June 2, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the TIGR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the TIGR lawsuit? A: The complaint names UP Fintech Holding Limited and individual defendants including senior executives Tianhua Wu and John Fei Zheng, who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my TIGR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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