MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities span food fortification, prenatal nutrition, clean-label and plant-based products, personalized nutrition, e-pharmacy channels and innovative delivery formats.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Folic Acid Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global folic acid market was valued at US$1.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$1.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period of 2025-2030. Market growth is being supported by increased investment in maternal and child health, broader food fortification initiatives, rising demand for prenatal supplements, and greater awareness of nutritional deficiencies and anemia.

Government-led programs promoting folic acid fortification in staple foods continue to improve product accessibility and public health outcomes. Demand is also increasing across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, functional foods, infant nutrition, cognitive health products, and aging-related formulations. At the same time, advances in folic acid synthesis and purification are improving product quality, supporting production efficiency, and reducing manufacturing costs.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Form: The report segments the folic acid market into Tablets, Soft Gels, Lozenges and Others. Tablets account for a significant market share because of their cost-effectiveness, accurate dosing, stability, longer shelf life, and ease of manufacturing and distribution. Broad availability through pharmacies, hospitals, health stores, and online platforms further supports demand.

By Source: Based on source, the market is divided into Synthetic and Natural. The synthetic segment holds a significant share due to its consistent quality, high stability, longer shelf life, and suitability for large-scale production. Synthetic folic acid remains widely used in dietary supplements and food fortification programs designed to address folate deficiencies across large populations.

By Application: The market is categorized into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Others. Food & Beverages represents the largest segment, driven by mandatory and voluntary fortification programs covering flour, cereals, dairy products, and other staple foods. Growing consumer interest in functional and health-enhancing products is also encouraging manufacturers to expand fortified food and beverage portfolios.

By Distribution Channel: The report divides the market into Offline and Online channels. Offline distribution retains a significant share, supported by established networks of pharmacies, supermarkets, hospitals, and health stores. Consumers often value immediate product availability and access to professional guidance, particularly in developing markets. Online sales are also gaining momentum as e-pharmacy services and e-commerce platforms expand access to supplements.

Regional Outlook

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America led the global folic acid market in 2024, supported by strong consumer awareness, established healthcare infrastructure, government-backed food fortification programs, and high demand for dietary supplements and nutraceutical products.

The US is forecasted to maintain its leadership within North America during 2025-2030. Key contributors include continued maternal and child health initiatives, preventive nutrition trends, a well-developed dietary supplements industry, and expanding online distribution. Europe also benefits from nutritional health programs and regulatory oversight, while Asia Pacific offers significant growth opportunities due to expanding healthcare access, large population groups, and rising demand for fortified foods and supplements.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Major growth drivers include increasing demand for prenatal vitamin supplements, expansion of government-led food fortification initiatives, rising nutritional needs among aging populations, and growth in emerging markets. The increasing prevalence of nutritional deficiencies and anemia is further strengthening demand across supplements, pharmaceuticals, and fortified food products.

Market expansion may be constrained by overconsumption risks, regulatory requirements, and raw material price volatility. Manufacturers must maintain product quality, dosage accuracy, regulatory compliance, and reliable supply chains while responding to changing consumer preferences.

Key Folic Acid Market Trends

Personalized nutrition, e-pharmacy adoption, functional feed additives, nutricosmetics, beauty-from-within products, and heightened emphasis on infant nutrition are shaping the market outlook. Innovations in delivery formats and biotechnology are creating additional opportunities for product differentiation.

Clean-label and plant-based product development is also gaining importance as consumers seek transparent, sustainably sourced formulations. This trend is particularly prominent among vegan, vegetarian, health-conscious, and environmentally aware consumers. Manufacturers are responding with products designed to address demand for fewer artificial additives and improved ingredient transparency.

Competitive Landscape

The global folic acid market is moderately fragmented and increasingly competitive, with multinational corporations and regional manufacturers pursuing product innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, new product launches, and commercialization initiatives. Key companies identified in the report include:



BASF SE

DSM-Firmenich AG

Merck KGaA

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Lonza Group AG

Medicamen Biotech Limited

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co., Ltd.

Recent product activity illustrates the industry's focus on targeted maternal nutrition. In August 2024, Centrum introduced a maternal vitamin line featuring Centrum Conception and Centrum Pregnancy + DHA Omega-3. The products contain folic acid, DHA, and vitamins C, D, and E to support fertility, pregnancy, and metabolism.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Folic Acid: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Folic Acid

2.1.2 Key Applications of Folic Acid

2.2 Folic Acid Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Folic Acid Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Folic Acid Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Folic Acid Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Folic Acid Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Folic Acid Market by Form

3.1.4 Global Folic Acid Market by Source

3.1.5 Global Folic Acid Market by Application

3.1.6 Global Folic Acid Market by Distribution Channel

3.1.7 Global Folic Acid Market by Region

3.2 Global Folic Acid Market: Form Analysis

3.2.1 Global Folic Acid Market by Form: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Folic Acid Tablets Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Folic Acid Soft Gels Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Folic Acid Lozenges Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Folic Acid Market by Value

3.3 Global Folic Acid Market: Source Analysis

3.3.1 Global Folic Acid Market by Source: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Folic Acid Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Natural Folic Acid Market by Value

3.4 Global Folic Acid Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Folic Acid Market by Application: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Food & Beverages Folic Acid Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Folic Acid Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Nutraceuticals Folic Acid Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Other Folic Acid Market by Value

3.5 Global Folic Acid Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.5.1 Global Folic Acid Market by Distribution Channel: An Overview

3.5.2 Global Offline Folic Acid Market by Value

3.5.3 Global Online Folic Acid Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Folic Acid Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Folic Acid Market: An Overview

4.1.2 North America Folic Acid Market by Value

4.1.3 North America Folic Acid Market by Region

4.1.4 The US Folic Acid Market by Value

4.1.5 Canada Folic Acid Market by Value

4.1.6 Mexico Folic Acid Market by Value

4.2 Europe Folic Acid Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Folic Acid Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Europe Folic Acid Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Folic Acid Market by Region

4.2.4 Germany Folic Acid Market by Value

4.2.5 The UK Folic Acid Market by Value

4.2.6 France Folic Acid Market by Value

4.2.7 Italy Folic Acid Market by Value

4.2.8 Rest of Europe Folic Acid Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Folic Acid Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Folic Acid Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Folic Acid Market by Value

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Folic Acid Market by Region

4.3.4 China Folic Acid Market by Value

4.3.5 Japan Folic Acid Market by Value

4.3.6 India Folic Acid Market by Value

4.3.7 South Korea Folic Acid Market by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Folic Acid Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Folic Acid Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Folic Acid Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of the World Folic Acid Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Nutritional Deficiencies and Anemia

5.1.3 Expansion of Government-Led Food Fortification Initiatives

5.1.4 Growth in Nutraceuticals and Fortified Foods Sector

5.1.5 Surging Demand in Emerging Markets and Aging Populations

5.1.6 Expanding Role of Folic Acid in Chronic Disease Prevention

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Overconsumption Risks and Regulatory Constraints

5.2.2 Price Volatility of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Potential Side Effects of Vitamin B9

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise of Personalized Nutrition and E-Pharmacy Channels

5.3.2 Escalating Demand for Functional Feed Additives

5.3.3 Surge in Nutricosmetics and Beauty-from-Within Products

5.3.4 Heightened Emphasis on Infant Nutrition

5.3.5 Innovations in Delivery Formats and Biotechnology

5.3.6 Clean Label and Plant-Based Product Innovation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Folic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

6.2 Global Folic Acid Market Players: Key Product Offerings

7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Operating Segments

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 DSM-Firmenich AG

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Operating Segments

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Merck KGaA

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Operating Segments

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Zydus Lifesciences Limited

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Operating Segments

7.4.3 Business Strategy

7.5 Lonza Group AG

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Operating Segments

7.5.3 Business Strategy

7.6 Medicamen Biotech Limited

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategy

7.7 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

7.7.1 Business Overview

7.7.2 Business Strategy

7.8 Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Business Overview

7.8.2 Business Strategy

7.9 Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Business Overview

7.9.2 Business Strategy

7.10 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

7.10.1 Business Overview

7.11 Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Business Overview

7.12 Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.12.1 Business Overview

7.13 Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [81]

List of Tables [2]

Companies Featured



BASF SE

DSM-Firmenich AG

Merck KGaA

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Lonza Group AG

Medicamen Biotech Limited

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co., Ltd.

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