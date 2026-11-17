MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Purified Phosphoric Acid Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global purified phosphoric acid market was valued at USD 6.26 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 7.76 billion in 2026. By 2036, the market is projected to reach USD 11.93 billion, representing a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. In volume terms, demand is expected to increase from 5,721.7 kilotons in 2026 to 9,732.0 kilotons by 2036, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The report evaluates purified phosphoric acid consumption across major countries, including external sales and in-house use by integrated producers, on a 100% H3PO4 basis. Merchant-grade acid, phosphate salts, and elemental phosphorus are excluded. Purified acid used to manufacture iron phosphate, battery-grade MAP, and food phosphates is assigned to the relevant final-product application.

Purified Phosphoric Acid Market Growth Factors

LFP battery production is emerging as the principal market growth driver, supported by expanding grid-scale energy storage and electric vehicle supply chains. Food, technical, and pharmaceutical grades continue to provide a substantial and stable demand base, while semiconductor and electronics manufacturing is increasing the need for electronics/semiconductor-grade acid.

Additional growth is supported by expansion in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. However, high costs associated with multi-stage purification, environmental restrictions related to phosphate mining and phosphogypsum, customer qualification requirements, and divergent application standards may constrain investment. Feedstock concentration, sulfur prices, trade measures, and local supply policies also influence production economics and capacity development.

Technological advancements in wet-process purification are creating opportunities to reduce costs and improve product quality. The market is also being shaped by the transition from thermal production to wet-process purification, premiums for low-impurity and igneous phosphate rock, vertical integration into iron phosphate and LFP precursors, and increasing supply chain localization.

Market Segmentation Insights

By grade, the market includes food grade, pharmaceutical grade, technical/industrial grade, electronics/semiconductor grade, battery grade, and other grades. Technical/industrial grade is expected to account for the largest share in 2026. Electronics/semiconductor grade is projected to record the fastest growth, driven by increasingly stringent purity requirements in advanced electronics manufacturing. Battery grade is forecast to become the largest grade by value from 2028 as LFP battery capacity expands.

By production method, the market is divided into wet process with purification and thermal process. Wet process with purification is expected to hold the larger share in 2026 and achieve the faster growth rate through 2036. Solvent extraction remains an important route for supplying technical, food, and battery-grade acid, while advances in purification technology continue to strengthen the competitiveness of wet-process production.

By application, the market covers food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics & semiconductors, LFP batteries, industrial chemicals, animal feed, specialty fertilizers, and other applications. Food & beverages is expected to remain the largest application in 2026, closely followed by LFP batteries. Electronics & semiconductors is forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment.

Regional Purified Phosphoric Acid Market Outlook

The report assesses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa across 26 countries and country groups. The analysis incorporates consumption, production capacity, trade flows, pricing, quality standards, and government policy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to command the largest share of the global market in 2026. China leads regional and global demand, consumes almost all battery-grade acid, and hosts most of the world's purification capacity. Europe is projected to remain the second-largest regional market, followed by North America. In the U.S., consumption is concentrated primarily in food and pharmaceutical grades.

The Middle East & Africa is forecast to post the fastest regional growth during the outlook period, although it will expand from a comparatively small base. China remains the largest country-level market, followed by the U.S. Germany leads European demand, while Morocco is expected to be the fastest-growing country due to its phosphate resources, integrated production capabilities, and capacity investments.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies

The purified phosphoric acid market is influenced by production cost, purity, customer qualification, feedstock integration, geographic reach, and supply reliability. Based on 2025 market share, Guizhou Phosphate Chemical Group ranked first, followed by EMAPHOS, ICL, Nutrien, Innophos, and Prayon.

Capacity expansions and new production facilities remain central competitive strategies. Recent activity includes investments in electronic-grade capacity in Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as battery-grade acid, iron phosphate, and LFP projects in China and the U.S. The OCP buyout of its partners in EMAPHOS also reflects continued consolidation and strategic integration.

Companies profiled include Innophos Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Prayon S.A. (Belgium), ICL Group Ltd. (Israel), OCP Group S.A. (Morocco), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China), Guizhou Phosphate Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corporation (China), Yuntu Holdings Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Chengxing Phosphorus Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Rasa Industries, Ltd. (Japan), OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea), and Duc Giang Chemicals Group JSC (Vietnam).

Strategic Value of the Report



Delivers long-term purified phosphoric acid market forecasts in value and volume through 2036.

Assesses the phosphate rock and phosphoric acid stages of the value chain, including the share upgraded to purified grades.

Examines demand from LFP batteries, semiconductors, food, pharmaceuticals, and other major applications.

Analyzes average prices by grade, region, and country alongside sulfur-related cost pressures.

Compares production and landed costs for Chinese and non-Chinese suppliers.

Evaluates market entry barriers, customer qualification requirements, trade conditions, and environmental constraints.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by grade, production method, application, region, and country. Benchmarks leading producers by capacity, product grade, integration, geographic footprint, and market share.

The report supports investment planning, procurement, pricing, partnership development, capacity expansion, and market entry decisions. It also examines how LFP batteries and semiconductor manufacturing will reshape demand, which segments are expected to grow fastest, how regional cost structures compare, and which companies are best positioned to benefit from the market's long-term expansion.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900