The complaint alleges that Yiren Digital misled investors by failing to disclose its significant exposure to the financial distress, credit risk, and legal and regulatory problems of its controlling shareholder, CreditEase, and related affiliates.

Investors who purchased Yiren Digital Ltd. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before December 28, 2026 for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was Yiren Digital Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) CreditEase, the Company's controlling shareholder, and its affiliates, all controlled by defendant Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations;

(2) as a result, the billions of RMB owed to the Company by CreditEase affiliates were subject to significant credit risk;

(3) the Company was not separate from or unaffected by the affairs of CreditEase, given their shared leadership, the Company's dependence on CreditEase, and the Company's relationships with the CreditEase affiliates whose products defaulted;

(4) defendant Tang, the Company's Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder, was exposed to material legal and regulatory risk, including potential criminal liability, arising from CreditEase's conduct; and

(5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did Yiren Digital Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that the truth began to emerge on May 22, 2026, but was not fully revealed until October 11, 2026, when multiple media outlets reported that CreditEase had issued a letter to investors in its fixed-income products distributed through the Ruicheng App and the Yiren Youxuan App. The letter purportedly acknowledged that the May 22, 2026, suspension of redemptions constituted a substantive default and disclosed that financial due diligence advisers had preliminarily found that the group may be insolvent with a substantial repayment gap, that the underlying assets corresponding to the unredeemed products were of poor quality, and that attempts at market-based disposal had failed to yield results.

On October 12, 2026, before the market opened in New York, it was reported that the Chaoyang Branch of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau had opened a criminal investigation into CreditEase and had imposed“criminal coercive measures” on several suspects, including defendant Tang and his wife, Zhao Mei. On this news, the price of Yiren ADSs declined $0.44 per ADS, or approximately 44.1%, to close at $0.56 per ADS on October 12, 2026.

After the market closed on October 12, 2026, the Company issued a press release stating, "criminal compulsory measures imposed on Mr. Ning Tang may impair or prevent him from performing his duties as the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for an extended period of time."

The next day, the Company appointed Na Mei as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Following the October 12 and 13, 2026, press releases, the price of Yiren ADSs continued to decline, falling an additional $0.1050, or approximately 18.7%, to close at $0.46 per ADS on October 13, 2026.

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What Can Yiren Digital Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased Yiren Digital Ltd. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP before the December 28, 2026 deadline for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Yiren Digital Ltd. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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