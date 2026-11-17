“Aaron brings an exceptional depth of investment experience, along with a genuine appreciation for the responsibility that comes with managing wealth,” said Michael Eckton, CFA, CEO and Managing Partner of Crestwood Advisors.“His background in institutional investment management, combined with his experience serving nonprofit investment committees, reflects the thoughtful stewardship and long-term perspective we value at Crestwood.”

As Chief Investment Officer, Dunn will lead Crestwood's investment strategy and oversee portfolio management across the firm, bringing his extensive experience in portfolio construction, risk management and investment research to the firm's long-term investment approach.

“Our clients rely on us for thoughtful, personalized guidance through every stage of their financial lives,” said Leah Sciabarrasi, President and Managing Partner of Crestwood Advisors.“Aaron's appointment strengthens our investment leadership and reinforces our commitment to providing the expertise, clarity and perspective our clients need to make informed decisions with confidence.”

At Morgan Stanley and Eaton Vance, Dunn co-led the Value Equity team and served as lead portfolio manager on a strategy that grew to $9.5 billion in assets. He was a member of the Morgan Stanley Asset Allocation Committee and the Eaton Vance Equity Strategy Committee. Earlier in his career, he held portfolio management and research roles at Eaton Vance, Pioneer Global Asset Management and Invesco.

"After more than two decades in institutional investment management, I was drawn to the opportunity to work more closely with the individuals and families our investment decisions ultimately serve," said Dunn. "Crestwood's commitment to disciplined investing, personalized advice and lasting client relationships strongly resonates with me. I'm excited to join this talented team and build on the firm's strong foundation."

Dunn holds an MBA in finance from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Sam Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston. He also serves as a trustee of the Vincent Memorial Hospital Foundation and as a member of the investment committee of the Boston Episcopal Charitable Trust.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $8.02 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit .

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