MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "CO2-Derived Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global CO2-derived chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2026 to USD 38.6 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. According to the report, market expansion is being driven by accelerating investment in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), growing demand for sustainable and circular chemicals, government incentives, carbon pricing mechanisms, and the rapid development of green hydrogen capacity.

CO2-derived chemicals are gaining strategic importance as chemical producers, fuel suppliers, and industrial companies work to reduce dependence on fossil-based feedstocks. Captured CO2 from industrial facilities, direct air capture, and biogenic sources is being used to produce methanol, formic acid, urea, polycarbonates, specialty chemicals, and synthetic fuels. These applications support decarbonization initiatives across hard-to-abate industries, including aviation, maritime transportation, chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and construction.

A major market trend is the commercial expansion of green methanol, also known as e-methanol. Demand is increasing across maritime shipping and chemical manufacturing, where e-methanol can serve as a low-carbon fuel and chemical intermediate. The integration of captured CO2 with green hydrogen from renewable electrolysis is also strengthening the commercial outlook for CO2 conversion projects as renewable energy costs decline.

Electrochemical CO2 reduction and biological fermentation are expanding the range of specialty chemicals that can be manufactured from captured carbon. However, high initial production costs, limited renewable energy availability, and infrastructure requirements remain key constraints. Regulatory mandates, corporate sustainability targets, and financial incentives are expected to support a growing pipeline of commercial-scale carbon capture and utilization projects.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the CO2-derived chemicals market by product type, conversion technology, carbon source, end-use industry, and geography. Product categories include methanol, formic acid, urea & fertilizers, polycarbonates & polymers, synthetic fuels (e-fuels), carbonates & specialty chemicals, and other CO2-derived chemicals.

Conversion technologies covered include catalytic hydrogenation, electrochemical reduction, biological/fermentation, mineralization & carbonation, and thermochemical conversion. Carbon sources include industrial flue gas from power, cement, steel, and refinery operations; direct air capture (DAC); and biogenic CO2 from biomass and waste-to-energy facilities.

End-use industries include chemical & petrochemical, transportation & fuels, agriculture & fertilizers, food & beverages, construction materials, electronics & semiconductors, and other industrial applications.

Product and Technology Outlook

Methanol is expected to account for the largest share of the CO2-derived chemicals market in 2026. Its established commodity position and broad use as a fuel and chemical intermediate make it one of the most commercially advanced CO2 utilization pathways.

Synthetic fuels (e-fuels), including e-kerosene, Sustainable Aviation Fuel - SAF, and e-diesel, are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by aviation and maritime decarbonization requirements, including the EU's ReFuelEU Aviation initiative and related policies promoting synthetic fuel adoption.

Catalytic hydrogenation is expected to lead the conversion technology segment in 2026 due to its commercial maturity and use in producing e-methanol and hydrocarbons from CO2 and hydrogen. Electrochemical reduction is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as pilot projects advance toward commercial-scale deployment and renewable electricity integration improves.

End-Use Industry Outlook

The chemical & petrochemical industry is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 as manufacturers increase the use of CO2-derived intermediates to reduce the carbon intensity of product portfolios. Transportation & fuels is projected to register the fastest growth, supported by rising demand for low-carbon alternatives in aviation, shipping, and long-haul transportation.

Regional Market Analysis

Europe is expected to lead the global CO2-derived chemicals market in 2026. Regional growth is supported by the EU Green Deal, the Fit for 55 package, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and a strong concentration of commercial-scale CCU projects and technology providers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate through 2036. Industrial decarbonization programs in China, Japan, and South Korea, combined with substantial investment in green hydrogen infrastructure and the region's major chemical manufacturing base, are creating opportunities for large-scale CO2 utilization projects.

North America is also gaining momentum, particularly in the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act's 45Q tax credits are providing financial support for carbon capture and utilization, while established energy infrastructure and investment in direct air capture technologies are strengthening the region's CO2-to-fuels project pipeline.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the global CO2-derived chemicals market include Carbon Recycling International, LanzaTech Global Inc., Climeworks AG, Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd., Twelve (Opus 12), Air Company, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Siemens Energy AG, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, and SABIC.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and projected growth, regulatory and technical factors, product opportunities, conversion technology trends, regional prospects, competitive positioning, technology platforms, and project pipelines. Geographic coverage includes Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis of major established and emerging markets.

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